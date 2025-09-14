$41.310.00
Exclusive
01:13 PM • 4772 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 14908 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 47326 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 82052 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 68917 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 76732 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 41806 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 75447 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 69125 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39766 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Archaeologists discover 3,300-year-old bone whistle at ancient Egyptian capital site

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

A cow bone whistle, over 3,300 years old, has been found among the remains of the ancient Egyptian capital of Akhetaten. This unique artifact was likely used by a "policeman" to guard the royal tomb.

Archaeologists discover 3,300-year-old bone whistle at ancient Egyptian capital site
Photo: Live Science

Archaeologists have discovered a whistle made from a cow bone, over 3,300 years old, at the remains of the ancient Egyptian capital of Akhetaten (modern Amarna). This was reported by UNN with reference to Live Science.

Details

According to the study, this unique artifact was used by a "policeman" who supervised the builders of the royal tomb.

One of the study's authors, Michelle Langley, an associate professor of archaeology at Griffith University in Australia, stated that this is an absolutely unique find. According to her, this whistle sheds light on the activities of the city's inhabitants who were not part of the pharaoh's family.

The bone has a single hole drilled in it and "fits comfortably in the palm of the hand." This whistle was found in a structure that researchers believe to be a checkpoint.

Reference

The city of Akhetaten (modern Amarna) was founded during the reign of Pharaoh Amenhotep IV, better known as Akhenaten. He ascended to the throne in 1368 BC: during his reign, the old gods, including Amun-Ra, were declared forbidden. Instead, Egyptians were to worship a new god - Aten.

Archaeologists discovered the place where a biblical miracle occurred: what is known about the find9/3/25, 9:53 AM • 6146 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureNews of the World
Australia