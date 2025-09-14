Archaeologists discover 3,300-year-old bone whistle at ancient Egyptian capital site

Photo: Live Science

Archaeologists have discovered a whistle made from a cow bone, over 3,300 years old, at the remains of the ancient Egyptian capital of Akhetaten (modern Amarna). This was reported by UNN with reference to Live Science.

Details

According to the study, this unique artifact was used by a "policeman" who supervised the builders of the royal tomb.

One of the study's authors, Michelle Langley, an associate professor of archaeology at Griffith University in Australia, stated that this is an absolutely unique find. According to her, this whistle sheds light on the activities of the city's inhabitants who were not part of the pharaoh's family.

The bone has a single hole drilled in it and "fits comfortably in the palm of the hand." This whistle was found in a structure that researchers believe to be a checkpoint.

Reference

The city of Akhetaten (modern Amarna) was founded during the reign of Pharaoh Amenhotep IV, better known as Akhenaten. He ascended to the throne in 1368 BC: during his reign, the old gods, including Amun-Ra, were declared forbidden. Instead, Egyptians were to worship a new god - Aten.

