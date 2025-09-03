Archaeologists discovered the place where a biblical miracle occurred: what is known about the find

Archaeologists have discovered a monumental dam in the heart of Jerusalem that could have been the foundation of the legendary Pool of Siloam – the place where, according to the Gospels, Jesus Christ restored sight to a blind man. The find dates back approximately 2,800 years, to the period of the First Temple and the reigns of the Judean kings Joash and Amaziah. This is reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Excavation director Itamar Berko of the Israel Antiquities Authority noted that scientists have now received "tangible evidence of the existence of an object described in the Bible." The massive wall is over 11 meters high, over eight meters wide, and at least 21 meters long, extending beyond the excavated area. According to him, without this dam, the Pool of Siloam simply could not have existed.

Archaeologists explain: the structure served as a water reservoir at the lowest point of the ancient city, collecting rainwater runoff and preventing its direct discharge into the Kidron Valley and the Dead Sea. The unique design allowed for highly accurate dating – scientists determined that the dam was built at the end of the 9th century BC in response to climate change: prolonged droughts alternated with intense downpours that could cause devastating floods.

The Gospel of John describes how Christ healed a blind man by telling him to wash in the Pool of Siloam. Archaeologists call the new discovery historic, as it connects biblical texts with real archaeological evidence.

Researchers emphasize: the City of David continues to reveal its secrets, and this find could be key to understanding not only the religious but also the climatic history of Jerusalem.

