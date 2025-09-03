$41.370.05
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 4580 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 6998 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 2, 11:50 AM • 64784 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:02 AM • 98931 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
September 2, 10:24 AM • 135042 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 148485 views
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 79244 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 142394 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 52737 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
Archaeologists discovered the place where a biblical miracle occurred: what is known about the find

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

A monumental 2,800-year-old dam was discovered in Jerusalem, which could have been the foundation of the legendary Pool of Siloam. This structure, dating back to the First Temple period, is tangible evidence of biblical events.

Archaeologists discovered the place where a biblical miracle occurred: what is known about the find

Archaeologists have discovered a monumental dam in the heart of Jerusalem that could have been the foundation of the legendary Pool of Siloam – the place where, according to the Gospels, Jesus Christ restored sight to a blind man. The find dates back approximately 2,800 years, to the period of the First Temple and the reigns of the Judean kings Joash and Amaziah. This is reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

Excavation director Itamar Berko of the Israel Antiquities Authority noted that scientists have now received "tangible evidence of the existence of an object described in the Bible." The massive wall is over 11 meters high, over eight meters wide, and at least 21 meters long, extending beyond the excavated area. According to him, without this dam, the Pool of Siloam simply could not have existed.

Artificial intelligence has revealed hidden linguistic patterns and the likely authorship of the Bible05.06.25, 17:07 • 10807 views

Archaeologists explain: the structure served as a water reservoir at the lowest point of the ancient city, collecting rainwater runoff and preventing its direct discharge into the Kidron Valley and the Dead Sea. The unique design allowed for highly accurate dating – scientists determined that the dam was built at the end of the 9th century BC in response to climate change: prolonged droughts alternated with intense downpours that could cause devastating floods.

The Gospel of John describes how Christ healed a blind man by telling him to wash in the Pool of Siloam. Archaeologists call the new discovery historic, as it connects biblical texts with real archaeological evidence.

Researchers emphasize: the City of David continues to reveal its secrets, and this find could be key to understanding not only the religious but also the climatic history of Jerusalem.

NASA's discovery related to Jesus' crucifixion may indicate his exact date of death20.04.25, 17:55 • 7843 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Israel
Jerusalem