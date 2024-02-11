ukenru
February 11: International Day of Women and Girls in Science, World Marriage Day

February 11: International Day of Women and Girls in Science, World Marriage Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35161 views

Today, February 11, is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Hypatia of Alexandria, who lived in the fourth and fifth centuries, is considered to be one of the first women to leave a significant mark in the exact sciences.

Today, February 11, marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, UNN reports.

The event was launched by a UN General Assembly resolution in 2015.

Hypatia of Alexandria, who lived in the fourth and fifth centuries, is considered to be one of the first women to leave a significant mark in the exact sciences. She studied mathematics and astronomy, invented the astrolabe, the distiller, and the principle of the bubble effect. Hypatia's contribution to algebra and geometry is also significant.

Marie Skłodowska-Curie became the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in 1903.

Women are responsible not only for revolutionary discoveries in fundamental science, but also for technical inventions that are indispensable to the present. In particular, the dishwasher was invented by a woman, the American Josephine Cochrane, back in 1886.

"Mary Anderson patented car wipers in 1903, and in 1917 Elle Dolores Jones invented the car muffler.

In 1983, on the eve of Valentine's Day, the United States launched Marriage Day on February 11, which quickly became popular in many other countries.

The goal of the event is to make people aware of the importance of creating a family and taking care of it.

Since 2022, Ukraine has been celebrating the Day of Civil Registry Officers on February 11.

These are the people who help you change your citizenship, surname or name, register adoptions, births, deaths, search archives, and, of course, perform marriage ceremonies.

Today is also the European Day of the 112 emergency call service.

The pan-European emergency number 112 has been in use since 1991.

Ukraine has been trying to launch a single emergency number since 2012.

However, the relevant bill was adopted only in September 2022. In July 2023, the 112 emergency number was launched in Kyiv. During the first four months of operation, operators of the Kyiv 112 service received almost 350 thousand calls.

Since December 2023, emergency calls via a single 112 number have been available in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Vlas of Sebastia, who lived in the third and fourth centuries.

Vlas was a preacher and a bishop. He converted many people to Christianity. He also had the gift of healing.

As the persecution of Christians intensified, he was thrown into prison. According to one version, he died while awaiting sentencing, according to another, he was brutally tortured and then burned at the stake.

Vlas, Vsevolod, and Dmytro celebrate their name days today.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
alexandriaAlexandria
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
zhytomyrZhytomyr
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
kyivKyiv

