Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FT

The Chinese cargo ship Heng Yang 9, flying the Panamanian flag, has entered the port of temporarily occupied Sevastopol at least three times. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The use of ports in Crimea by foreign vessels has been prohibited since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea. And although China has not adopted Western sanctions against Russia, its merchant ships had not previously entered ports controlled by Russia.

According to Ukrainian officials, the Panamanian-flagged vessel Heng Yang 9, owned and operated by Guangxi Changhai Shipping Company, based in Guangxi, has been spotted in Crimea at least three times in recent months.

The vessel was in the port of Sevastopol from June 19 to 22 - this was its first visit to Sevastopol, the President's office told FT. According to Ukrainian officials, on August 15, the vessel also requested entry to load 101 containers.

After these previous alleged visits to the Crimean port, it visited Turkish ports and then headed to Alexandria in Egypt.

Ukraine has made it clear that such actions are unacceptable and expects all international partners and companies to strictly avoid contact with the occupied territories. - said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy, to FT.

