Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FT

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
05:00 AM • 17900 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 18597 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 22620 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 38452 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 41360 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 40693 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 62627 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 68543 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 63147 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30650 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhotoSeptember 23, 01:12 AM • 14543 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown dronesSeptember 23, 01:48 AM • 17084 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 17400 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 11972 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 7680 views
Publications
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 7918 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 12167 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 17900 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 59056 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 62627 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mahmoud Abbas
Emmanuel Macron
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Belgium
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 59022 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 28071 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 44047 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 95420 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 117207 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot

Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Chinese cargo ship Heng Yang 9, flying the Panamanian flag, entered the port of temporarily occupied Sevastopol at least three times. The use of ports in Crimea by foreign vessels has been prohibited since 2014.

Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FT

The Chinese cargo ship Heng Yang 9, flying the Panamanian flag, has entered the port of temporarily occupied Sevastopol at least three times. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The use of ports in Crimea by foreign vessels has been prohibited since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea. And although China has not adopted Western sanctions against Russia, its merchant ships had not previously entered ports controlled by Russia.

According to Ukrainian officials, the Panamanian-flagged vessel Heng Yang 9, owned and operated by Guangxi Changhai Shipping Company, based in Guangxi, has been spotted in Crimea at least three times in recent months.

The vessel was in the port of Sevastopol from June 19 to 22 - this was its first visit to Sevastopol, the President's office told FT. According to Ukrainian officials, on August 15, the vessel also requested entry to load 101 containers.

After these previous alleged visits to the Crimean port, it visited Turkish ports and then headed to Alexandria in Egypt.

Ukraine has made it clear that such actions are unacceptable and expects all international partners and companies to strictly avoid contact with the occupied territories.

- said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy, to FT.

"Every piece of equipment - everything is under our control": the "ATESH" movement monitors the movements of the Russian Black Sea Fleet9/22/25, 7:56 AM • 3466 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alexandria
Panama
Financial Times
Crimea
China
Turkey
Egypt
Ukraine
Sevastopol