"Every piece of equipment - everything is under our control": the "ATESH" movement monitors the movements of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

The partisan movement "ATESH" announced constant surveillance of key bays of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol and control over the movement of ships and equipment. This was reported by representatives of the movement on social networks, according to UNN.

Our agents are constantly monitoring key bays and facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Every movement of enemy ships, every piece of equipment - everything is under our control. - the message says.

Details

After the last successful strikes on the fleet, the occupiers are trying to disguise equipment, moving it mainly at night and keeping air defense units in constant combat readiness.

ATESH pays special attention to the submarine "Rostov-on-Don". The vessel has been hit twice by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, it was raised, but repairs have not begun due to the seriousness of the damage and resource limitations.

Also under constant surveillance, according to agents, are the rescue vessel "Epron" and the large landing ship "Konstantin Olshansky", seized by the Russians in 2014.

Recall

On the night of September 22, drones attacked the Foros sanatorium and a school in occupied Crimea, causing damage. According to preliminary data, about 15 people were injured, and there are fatalities.

In addition, fragments of a downed drone caused dry grass to catch fire in the Yalta area.

