04:00 AM • 11475 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 21827 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 31482 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 26458 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 32571 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 45797 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 28735 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 38025 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 39586 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 65747 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media September 19, 08:05 PM
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Moscow after Russian fighter jets' incursion into Estonia - Sybiha September 19, 09:59 PM
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA September 19, 11:05 PM
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The Atlantic
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 45804 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 38029 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 65750 views
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
White House
Poland
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends September 19, 04:00 PM
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body September 19, 02:24 PM
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI September 19, 02:03 PM
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media September 19, 10:57 AM
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut September 19, 10:18 AM
MiG-31
MIM-104 Patriot
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
E-6 Mercury

ATESH agents help save Ukrainian cities from shelling in Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Ukrainian ATESH agents within the Russian forces provided data on the position of a Grad MLRS in Donetsk Oblast. Thanks to this information, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the enemy installation, reducing the possibility of shelling peaceful settlements.

ATESH agents help save Ukrainian cities from shelling in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian special services, with the help of "ATESH" agents, obtained data on the positions of Russian "Grad" multiple rocket launcher systems that shelled settlements in Donetsk region, and destroyed them. This is reported by UNN with reference to the partisan movement's post on social networks.

Details

One of the agents within the Russian forces in the south provided information about the location of "Grad" MLRS, which were striking civilian areas. The information was promptly transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the position was destroyed within a short time.

Every day, our sources within the Russian forces reduce their ability to kill Ukrainians with impunity

- ATESH notes.

Recall

Recently, ATESH agents reported damage to relay equipment on a railway section near Yekaterinburg, which caused disruption of echelon movement in several strategic directions.

Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery 20.09.25, 05:55

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
BM-21 "Grad"
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine