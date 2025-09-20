Ukrainian special services, with the help of "ATESH" agents, obtained data on the positions of Russian "Grad" multiple rocket launcher systems that shelled settlements in Donetsk region, and destroyed them. This is reported by UNN with reference to the partisan movement's post on social networks.

One of the agents within the Russian forces in the south provided information about the location of "Grad" MLRS, which were striking civilian areas. The information was promptly transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the position was destroyed within a short time.

Every day, our sources within the Russian forces reduce their ability to kill Ukrainians with impunity - ATESH notes.

Recently, ATESH agents reported damage to relay equipment on a railway section near Yekaterinburg, which caused disruption of echelon movement in several strategic directions.

