Ukrainian ATESH agents within the Russian forces provided data on the position of a Grad MLRS in Donetsk Oblast. Thanks to this information, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the enemy installation, reducing the possibility of shelling peaceful settlements.
One of the agents within the Russian forces in the south provided information about the location of "Grad" MLRS, which were striking civilian areas. The information was promptly transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and the position was destroyed within a short time.
Every day, our sources within the Russian forces reduce their ability to kill Ukrainians with impunity
Recently, ATESH agents reported damage to relay equipment on a railway section near Yekaterinburg, which caused disruption of echelon movement in several strategic directions.
