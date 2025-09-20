Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery

On the night of September 20, explosions occurred in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Oblast. The city is under attack by unknown drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and monitoring channels.

Details

Residents report loud sounds in various parts of the city, particularly near the industrial zone.

Reportedly, an oil refinery is under attack. There are no details from the Russian authorities yet.

Recall

This night, a series of attacks by unknown drones were also recorded in the Saratov Oblast of the Russian Federation. Local residents report at least 11 explosions in the sky over the city.

Reportedly, an oil refinery was under attack.

Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources