September 19, 06:48 PM • 11644 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 20936 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 19645 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 24094 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 37271 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 25155 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 32588 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 38464 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 60895 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47839 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 23572 views
Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

On the night of September 20, explosions, likely from unknown drones, were heard in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara region. Residents report loud noises near the industrial zone, where, according to preliminary information, an oil refinery was hit.

Samara region under drone attack: explosions heard near oil refinery

On the night of September 20, explosions occurred in Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Oblast. The city is under attack by unknown drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and monitoring channels.

Details

Residents report loud sounds in various parts of the city, particularly near the industrial zone.

Reportedly, an oil refinery is under attack. There are no details from the Russian authorities yet.

Recall

This night, a series of attacks by unknown drones were also recorded in the Saratov Oblast of the Russian Federation. Local residents report at least 11 explosions in the sky over the city.

Reportedly, an oil refinery was under attack.

Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources18.09.25, 13:41 • 54797 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine