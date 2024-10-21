October 21: World Iodine Deficiency Day, International Nachos Day
Kyiv • UNN
October 21 is World Iodine Deficiency Day. Iodine is critically important for health, but 30% of the world's population lives in conditions of acute iodine deficiency, which can lead to serious health problems.
Today, October 21, at the initiative of the World Health Organization, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of World Iodine Deficiency Day, writes UNN.
It has been proven that a healthy person's body contains 25-35 milligrams of iodine. Most of the iodine is found in the thyroid gland, which is the main regulator of the human body's metabolism.
Iodine is not synthesized in our tissues and organs, but enters the body only from the outside: from water, air, and food. Iodine deficiency leads to serious disruptions in physical and mental development, metabolic disorders, reduced immunity, and the development of serious diseases. Most iodine is found in the air, water and soil of coastal regions.
In 1980, the WHO announced that 60% of the world's population was iodine deficient.
Despite the implementation of numerous programs to improve the situation, according to many experts, more than 30% of the world's population still lives in conditions of acute iodine deficiency.
Another event today related to human health is the World Pain Day.
According to some studies, one in five people suffer from moderate to severe chronic pain. Such pain can seriously affect a person's ability to lead an independent life, and one in three people suffer from it to this extent. What's more. One in four people report that their pain makes it difficult or even difficult to maintain relationships with family and friends.
Today, fans of spicy Mexican cuisine can join the celebration of the International Nachos Day - corn tortilla chips with various additives.
It is believed that nachos were created by Ignacio Anaya, who worked in 1943 at the Old Victory Club in Piedras Negras. This club was located near an American military base at the time. One day, the servicewomen went into town to buy groceries, but at that late hour, all the shops and restaurants were closed. Ignacio Anaya, who worked as a chef, suggested that they make a quick snack of chips and cheddar cheese and bake it in the oven. This is how the new Mexican dish was born.
Today, you can still join the Day of Cleaning the Virtual Desktop on your computer.
The event was initiated by the staff of the Personal Computer Museum in Canada to motivate PC users to allocate free time to organize their own virtual space.
According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Hilarion the Great.
The man was born in the third century into a pagan family in Palestine. At a young age, he traveled to Alexandria. There he met with St. Anthony the Great, who influenced him to convert to Christianity. Later, Hilary returned home and preached a lot. He had the gift of healing and exorcism.
At some point, Hilarion decided to retire to the desert and founded several monasteries.
According to legend, Hilarion himself predicted his death - he traveled to Egypt to visit the grave of Anthony, and then to Cyprus, where he died.
On October 21, Hilarion, Ilya, Vasyl, Viktor, Volodymyr, Elizabeth, Maria, Nadezhda, and Tatiana celebrate their name days.