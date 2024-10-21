October 21: World Iodine Deficiency Day, International Nachos Day

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 34376 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 138854 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 188859 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 117774 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 352369 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177332 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147485 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196766 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125792 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108467 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+10°
1.5m/s
67%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 10832 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 10030 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 14441 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 22000 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 16083 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 16561 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 34376 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 95376 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 138854 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25576 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27971 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41628 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49923 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138365 views
October 21: World Iodine Deficiency Day, International Nachos Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142362 views

October 21 is World Iodine Deficiency Day. Iodine is critically important for health, but 30% of the world's population lives in conditions of acute iodine deficiency, which can lead to serious health problems.

October 21: World Iodine Deficiency Day, International Nachos Day

Today, October 21, at the initiative of the World Health Organization, various events are taking place in many countries around the world on the occasion of World Iodine Deficiency Day, writes UNN.

It has been proven that a healthy person's body contains 25-35 milligrams of iodine. Most of the iodine is found in the thyroid gland, which is the main regulator of the human body's metabolism.

Iodine is not synthesized in our tissues and organs, but enters the body only from the outside: from water, air, and food. Iodine deficiency leads to serious disruptions in physical and mental development, metabolic disorders, reduced immunity, and the development of serious diseases. Most iodine is found in the air, water and soil of coastal regions.

In 1980, the WHO announced that 60% of the world's population was iodine deficient.

Despite the implementation of numerous programs to improve the situation, according to many experts, more than 30% of the world's population still lives in conditions of acute iodine deficiency.

Another event today related to human health is the World Pain Day.

According to some studies, one in five people suffer from moderate to severe chronic pain. Such pain can seriously affect a person's ability to lead an independent life, and one in three people suffer from it to this extent. What's more. One in four people report that their pain makes it difficult or even difficult to maintain relationships with family and friends.

Today, fans of spicy Mexican cuisine can join the celebration of the International Nachos Day -  corn tortilla chips with various additives.

It is believed that nachos were created by Ignacio Anaya, who worked in 1943 at the Old Victory Club in Piedras Negras. This club was located near an American military base at the time. One day, the servicewomen went into town to buy groceries, but at that late hour, all the shops and restaurants were closed. Ignacio Anaya, who worked as a chef, suggested that they make a quick snack of chips and cheddar cheese and bake it in the oven. This is how the new Mexican dish was born.

Today, you can still join the Day of Cleaning the Virtual Desktop on your computer.

The event was initiated by the staff of the Personal Computer Museum in Canada to motivate PC users to allocate free time to organize their own virtual space.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Hilarion the Great.

The man was born in the third century into a pagan family in Palestine. At a young age, he traveled to Alexandria. There he met with St. Anthony the Great, who influenced him to convert to Christianity. Later, Hilary returned home and preached a lot. He had the gift of healing and exorcism.

At some point, Hilarion decided to retire to the desert and founded several monasteries.

According to legend, Hilarion himself predicted his death - he traveled to Egypt to visit the grave of Anthony, and then to Cyprus, where he died.

On October 21, Hilarion, Ilya, Vasyl, Viktor, Volodymyr, Elizabeth, Maria, Nadezhda, and Tatiana celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

