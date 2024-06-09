June 9: International Friends Day, Donald Duck Day

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110424 views

Today, on the ninth of June, all the inhabitants of our planet who respect friendship between people and understand its value can join various events on the occasion of the International Day of friends. This unofficial event was founded in the 30s of the twentieth century

Today, on the ninth of June, all the inhabitants of our planet who respect friendship between people and understand its value can join various events on the occasion of the International Day of friends, writes UNN.

This unofficial event was founded in the 30s of the twentieth century, and since the 50s, events dedicated to the International Day of friends have been supported by the UN.

In the modern world, people are increasingly meeting and communicating in social networks and instant messengers. Friends are random people who suddenly appear in your life, and just as suddenly disappear.

But this further emphasizes the true meaning of the concept of "friendship", and the value of those people in our lives who can really be called friends.

9 Chervnya is the Day of the birth of the iconic cartoon character  -  Donald Duck for many generations.

It was on June 9, 1934 that the cartoon "little Smart Chicken" was released, in which the audience first saw a funny white Drake with yellow paws and a yellow beak.

According to one version, the creation of Donald Duck animator Walt Disney was inspired by the American actor Clarence Nash with his specific voice. By the way, he voiced Donald Duck for 50 years.

Environmentalists and all those who are not indifferent to the nature of our planet can join the Coral Triangle day today.

The Coral Triangle is part of the world's oceans within Indonesia, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, the Solomon Islands, and East Timor.

The purpose of the event is to draw the attention of mankind to the need to preserve the biological diversity of this unique natural region, which is home to 76% of the coral species known to scientists, and is home to about three thousand fish species.

On the ninth of June, the International Day of Archives is celebrated.

The event was founded in 2007 in honor of the fact that it was on the ninth of 1948 that the International Council of archives was established.

Archives are a place where people come to find information. Materials found in archives are usually, though not always, unique and unique in their kind.

In Ukraine, textile industry workers celebrate their professional holiday on the second Sunday of June.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of Archbishop Cyril of Alexandria, who lived in the IV-V centuries.

Cyril was a preacher and theologian, wrote many works on Christian themes, resolutely fought with heretics in the ranks of the church, and presided over the third Ecumenical Council in Ephesus.

Name days on the ninth of June are celebrated by Kirill and Alexander. Alexey, Maria, Martha.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

alexandriaAlexandria
malaysiaMalaysia
united-nationsUnited Nations
papua-new-guineaPapua New Guinea
indonesiaIndonesia
philippinesPhilippines
ukraineUkraine

