Papua New Guinea

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15373 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27919 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64451 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213314 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122362 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391599 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310465 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213687 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244193 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131444 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213314 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391599 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254130 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310465 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2864 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13903 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45062 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72027 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57131 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Papua New Guinea

News by theme

King Charles III returns to duty after hospitalization

King Charles III will return to public events this week. He was hospitalized due to a side effect of cancer treatment, but he feels well enough to continue working.

News of the World • March 31, 04:06 PM • 15979 views

The discovery of Cherax pulverulentus: a popular aquarium animal turned out to be a crayfish species unknown to science

Czech zoologists have discovered a new species of crayfish, Cherax pulverulentus, which has been living in aquariums around the world for 20 years. The animal comes from New Guinea and has two different colors - purple and blue.

News of the World • January 13, 04:48 PM • 37561 views

Papua New Guinea joins the Peace Summit communiqué

Papua New Guinea has joined the Peace Summit communiqué, strengthening Oceania's voice in peacekeeping efforts to restore respect for the UN Charter and international law, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Politics • July 13, 06:00 AM • 88997 views

More than 100 new languages to be added to Google Translate: Crimean Tatar among them

Google has announced the largest expansion of its translator yet, adding 110 new languages, including Crimean Tatar, Afar, Cantonese, Mansi, Nko, Panjabi (Shahmukhi), Tamazight (Amazigh), and Tok Pisin, with about a quarter of them coming from Africa.

News of the World • June 27, 01:19 PM • 105234 views

June 9: International Friends Day, Donald Duck Day

Today, on the ninth of June, all the inhabitants of our planet who respect friendship between people and understand its value can join various events on the occasion of the International Day of friends. This unofficial event was founded in the 30s of the twentieth century

UNN Lite • June 9, 03:07 AM • 110436 views

Landslide in Papua New Guinea buries over 2000 people - government

A massive landslide in Papua New Guinea has buried more than 2,000 people in remote mountain villages, complicating rescue efforts: only 5 bodies have been found so far.

Society • May 28, 12:17 AM • 26603 views

Landslide in Papua New Guinea kills more than 670 people

More than 670 people are feared dead after a massive landslide buried more than 150 homes in Papua New Guinea.

News of the World • May 26, 11:24 AM • 23874 views

Reuters: more than 4,000 people injured in landslide in Papua New Guinea

More than 4,000 people have been affected by a massive landslide in a village in northern Papua New Guinea.

Society • May 26, 02:40 AM • 31495 views

More than 300 people buried in landslide in Papua New Guinea

More than 300 people and more than 1,100 homes have been buried underground in a massive landslide that leveled a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea.

News of the World • May 25, 06:28 PM • 26093 views

Papua New Guinea surprised by Biden's cannibalism story - it's a "moment of confusion," PM responds

Papua New Guineans reject Biden's comments about cannibalism, urging him to focus on eliminating the remnants of World War II instead of making offensive remarks about their people.

News of the World • April 22, 11:58 AM • 65004 views

More than 11 thousand people evacuated in northern Indonesia due to volcanic eruption

In the north of Indonesia, the Ruang volcano began to erupt, and more than 11,000 people were evacuated.

News of the World • April 18, 12:25 PM • 22336 views

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 has occurred in the New Britain region of Papua New Guinea

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6. 2 occurred in the New Britain region of Papua New Guinea, located in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. There is currently no threat of a tsunami.

News of the World • April 15, 07:01 AM • 16466 views

Ukraine ranked first among countries in terms of depression - rating

Ukraine ranks first among the countries with the highest proportion of people with depression.

Health • March 12, 02:28 PM • 23287 views

Haitian government declares state of emergency and curfew in Port-au-Prince

The Haitian government has declared a state of emergency and a curfew in Port-au-Prince after thousands of prisoners escaped from the national prison after it was stormed by armed gangs.

News of the World • March 4, 08:55 AM • 23332 views

At least 49 people killed in Papua New Guinea during intertribal fighting

At least 49 people have been killed in clashes between tribes in Papua New Guinea's Enga province over a long-standing territorial dispute.

News of the World • February 19, 04:56 PM • 25134 views