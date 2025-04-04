King Charles III will return to public events this week. He was hospitalized due to a side effect of cancer treatment, but he feels well enough to continue working.
Czech zoologists have discovered a new species of crayfish, Cherax pulverulentus, which has been living in aquariums around the world for 20 years. The animal comes from New Guinea and has two different colors - purple and blue.
Papua New Guinea has joined the Peace Summit communiqué, strengthening Oceania's voice in peacekeeping efforts to restore respect for the UN Charter and international law, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Google has announced the largest expansion of its translator yet, adding 110 new languages, including Crimean Tatar, Afar, Cantonese, Mansi, Nko, Panjabi (Shahmukhi), Tamazight (Amazigh), and Tok Pisin, with about a quarter of them coming from Africa.
Today, on the ninth of June, all the inhabitants of our planet who respect friendship between people and understand its value can join various events on the occasion of the International Day of friends. This unofficial event was founded in the 30s of the twentieth century
A massive landslide in Papua New Guinea has buried more than 2,000 people in remote mountain villages, complicating rescue efforts: only 5 bodies have been found so far.
More than 670 people are feared dead after a massive landslide buried more than 150 homes in Papua New Guinea.
More than 4,000 people have been affected by a massive landslide in a village in northern Papua New Guinea.
More than 300 people and more than 1,100 homes have been buried underground in a massive landslide that leveled a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea.
Papua New Guineans reject Biden's comments about cannibalism, urging him to focus on eliminating the remnants of World War II instead of making offensive remarks about their people.
In the north of Indonesia, the Ruang volcano began to erupt, and more than 11,000 people were evacuated.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6. 2 occurred in the New Britain region of Papua New Guinea, located in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. There is currently no threat of a tsunami.
Ukraine ranks first among the countries with the highest proportion of people with depression.
The Haitian government has declared a state of emergency and a curfew in Port-au-Prince after thousands of prisoners escaped from the national prison after it was stormed by armed gangs.
At least 49 people have been killed in clashes between tribes in Papua New Guinea's Enga province over a long-standing territorial dispute.