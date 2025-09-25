Ukraine and Papua New Guinea establish diplomatic relations - MFA

On the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Ministers Andriy Sybiha and Justin Tkachenko signed a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Papua New Guinea, UNN reports.

Details

Sybiha expressed gratitude to his colleague for his principled support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For us, this is not just a symbolic gesture, but an important step for the development of cooperation – he emphasized and added that Ukraine is ready to develop relations in key areas, including global food security, digital technologies and humanitarian initiatives.

