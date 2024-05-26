Reuters: more than 4,000 people injured in landslide in Papua New Guinea

More than 4,000 people have been injured in a landslide in northern Papua New Guinea, Reuters reports, citing the humanitarian group CARE Australia. Earlier, local media reported that the death toll is estimated at 300 people, UNN reports.

Details

The landslide occurred on May 24 in the village of Kaokalam in the northern province of Enga. Local media reported, citing local authorities, that about 300 people and more than a thousand houses were “buried” underground as a result of the landslide.

Six villages were affected by the landslide. More than 4,000 people live in these settlements.

The total number of victims may be higher than the 4,000 figure, as Enga province was “a place of refuge for those who were forced to flee their homes due to conflicts” in the surrounding areas. Reuters explained that this refers to inter-tribal conflicts in the provinces. As a result, 26 people have been killed since the beginning of the year.

As a result of the landslide, pits up to 8 meters deep were created in settlements. This cut off access to some roads and complicated the work of local emergency services to provide medical and humanitarian assistance. The day before, Australian television reported that the only way to get to the places where local residents were likely to die was by helicopter.

