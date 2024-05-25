ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
More than 300 people buried in landslide in Papua New Guinea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26073 views

More than 300 people and more than 1,100 homes have been buried underground in a massive landslide that leveled a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea.

More than 300 people and more than 1,100 homes were buried in a massive landslide that leveled a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing local media, UNN reported.

Details

Hundreds of people are feared to have been killed in a landslide that hit the village of Kaokalam in Enga province, about 600 km northwest of the capital Port Moresby, around 3 a.m. Friday (19:00 GMT Thursday).

A landslide in the Pacific country north of Australia has buried more than 300 people and 1,182 homes, the Papua New Guinea Post Courier reports, citing comments by a member of the country's parliament, Amos Akem.

More than six villages have been affected by a landslide in the Mulitaka region of the province, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said on Saturday.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Saturday that four bodies had been recovered in the area after emergency crews arrived in the sparsely populated area, where the death toll is expected to rise.

The landslide blocked the access to the highway, so helicopters were the only way to get to the area, the broadcaster reported.

Footage posted on social media by a resident of Ninga Role village shows people climbing rocks, uprooted trees and piles of earth in search of survivors. Women could be heard crying in the background.

Train derails near Lyon due to landslide amid heavy rains29.04.24, 12:14 • 17501 view

Contact us about advertising