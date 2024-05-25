More than 300 people buried in landslide in Papua New Guinea

More than 300 people and more than 1,100 homes were buried in a massive landslide that leveled a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing local media, UNN reported.

Details

Hundreds of people are feared to have been killed in a landslide that hit the village of Kaokalam in Enga province, about 600 km northwest of the capital Port Moresby, around 3 a.m. Friday (19:00 GMT Thursday).

A landslide in the Pacific country north of Australia has buried more than 300 people and 1,182 homes, the Papua New Guinea Post Courier reports, citing comments by a member of the country's parliament, Amos Akem.

More than six villages have been affected by a landslide in the Mulitaka region of the province, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said on Saturday.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Saturday that four bodies had been recovered in the area after emergency crews arrived in the sparsely populated area, where the death toll is expected to rise.

The landslide blocked the access to the highway, so helicopters were the only way to get to the area, the broadcaster reported.

Footage posted on social media by a resident of Ninga Role village shows people climbing rocks, uprooted trees and piles of earth in search of survivors. Women could be heard crying in the background.

