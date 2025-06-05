$41.480.16
In the Philippine Islands, 35,000 years ago, there was an archipelago with a developed maritime culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Archaeologists have discovered evidence of a developed maritime culture in the Philippines 35,000 years ago. Found tools, animal bones, shells and human remains testify to this.

In the Philippine Islands, 35,000 years ago, there was an archipelago with a developed maritime culture

Archaeologists have discovered that 35,000 years ago, a technologically advanced maritime culture existed in the Philippine Islands. Scientists have been collecting evidence for 15 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to Рhys.

Details

Scientists have revealed the history of effective human migration, advanced technological innovations, and cross-cultural connections over a distance of more than 35,000 years.

The latest publication by Ateneo researchers presents a wealth of data and materials from the Mindoro Archaeological Project, including some of the earliest evidence of the presence of anatomically modern humans (Homo sapiens) in the Philippine archipelago, in Western Mindoro, particularly on the island of Ilin; San Jose; and Santa Teresa, Magsaysay.

Mindoro, like most of the main Philippine Islands, except Palawan, has never been connected to mainland Southeast Asia by either land bridges or ice sheets, and sea crossings have always been necessary to reach it. This likely stimulated the development of complex technologies for movement and survival in this environment.

Evidence of complex ancient technologies in the Philippine Islands

Various finds, such as human remains, animal bones, shells, and tools made of stone, bone, and shells, indicate that the early inhabitants of Mindoro successfully used both terrestrial and marine resources, in such a way that more than 30,000 years ago they already had seafaring abilities and special fishing skills that allowed them to catch predatory species of fish in the open sea, such as bonito and shark, as well as establish connections with remote islands and populations in the vast marine region of Wallesia.

Canary Islands: Locals Prepare for Protests Against Mass Tourism16.05.25, 16:56 • 4088 views

Of particular note is the innovative use of shells as raw materials for tools, used more than 30,000 years ago. This culminated in the manufacture of adzes from giant clam shells (Tridacna species), dating back 7,000–9,000 years ago. They bear a striking resemblance to shell adzes found throughout the island region of Southeast Asia and as far as Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, located more than 3,000 kilometers away.

Researchers also found a human grave on Ilin Island, dating back approximately 5,000 years. The body was buried in an embryonic position, covered and covered with limestone slabs. The burial method was similar to other bent burials found throughout Southeast Asia, suggesting shared ideological and social influences, as well as new social complexity across a vast area from the mainland to remote islands.

Mindoro hints at a vast, developed maritime network

Archaeological sites in Mindoro show the existence of culturally developed inhabitants who were behaviorally and technologically adapted to the coastal and marine environment.

Together, these discoveries suggest that Mindoro and the neighboring Philippine Islands were part of an extensive maritime network that existed as early as the Stone Age and facilitated cultural and technological exchange between early human populations throughout island Southeast Asia for many millennia.

Documenting human habitation over a long period of time, with the emergence of advanced subsistence strategies and marine technologies, the Mindoro Archaeological Project not only fills critical gaps in Philippine prehistory data, but also redefines the region's significance in the broader narrative of human migration and adaptation in the islands of Southeast Asia.

Amateur archaeologists in Britain have unearthed a winged goddess near a Roman wall21.05.25, 19:01 • 3942 views

Let us remind you

Archaeologists have found something that may reveal the 400-year-old mystery of the "lost colony" on Roanoke Island in America, which haunted even Stephen King.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

CultureNews of the World
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
United States
