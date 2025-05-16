$41.470.07
During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
01:30 PM • 13140 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20536 views

Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion

11:56 AM • 24194 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 67184 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 58413 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 57784 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 157072 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171064 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 149313 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182998 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Tags
Authors
Canary Islands: Locals Prepare for Protests Against Mass Tourism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

Residents of the Canary Islands are planning large-scale protests on May 18 due to excessive tourism and its consequences. They demand changes in the economic model and protection of the environment.

Canary Islands: Locals Prepare for Protests Against Mass Tourism

Residents of the Canary Islands in Spain will protest against mass tourism. There is growing concern about the problems associated with the number of visitors to the archipelago. This was reported by Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

On Sunday, May 18, residents of the Canary Islands will take to the streets in protests organized by the campaign group Canarias tiene un límite (The Canary Islands have a limit - ed.). Demonstrations will take place on all the islands of the archipelago, as well as in several cities in mainland Spain.

The protests will begin at 11:00 local time on the seven main Canary Islands - El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura - and at 12:00 local time in mainland cities, including Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia.

In addition, residents of the German capital Berlin are also planning to take to the streets in solidarity with the Canarians.

What is the reason for the protests

According to the organizers of the protests, they do not support the current economic model, which is "based on over-tourism, speculation, inequality and limitless growth in a very limited area."

They strive for a transition to a model that is people-oriented, environmentally responsible, and respects the environmental and social needs of the archipelago.

They also call for:

  • stopping destructive hotel projects on the islands and construction of a racetrack in Tenerife;
    • introducing a moratorium on new tourist developments;
      • guaranteeing access to medical care and housing for residents;
        • introducing a functional environmental tourist tax;
          • urgently implementing measures to limit marine pollution and create a law on environmental restoration.

            Recall

            Earlier, UNN reported that on the coast of the Canary Islands a rare belt fish was found, which in some cultures is considered a harbinger of natural disasters.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyNews of the World
            Valencia
            Spain
            Madrid
            Berlin
