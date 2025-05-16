Canary Islands: Locals Prepare for Protests Against Mass Tourism

Residents of the Canary Islands in Spain will protest against mass tourism. There is growing concern about the problems associated with the number of visitors to the archipelago. This was reported by Euronews, reports UNN.

Details

On Sunday, May 18, residents of the Canary Islands will take to the streets in protests organized by the campaign group Canarias tiene un límite (The Canary Islands have a limit - ed.). Demonstrations will take place on all the islands of the archipelago, as well as in several cities in mainland Spain.

The protests will begin at 11:00 local time on the seven main Canary Islands - El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura - and at 12:00 local time in mainland cities, including Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia.

In addition, residents of the German capital Berlin are also planning to take to the streets in solidarity with the Canarians.

What is the reason for the protests

According to the organizers of the protests, they do not support the current economic model, which is "based on over-tourism, speculation, inequality and limitless growth in a very limited area."

They strive for a transition to a model that is people-oriented, environmentally responsible, and respects the environmental and social needs of the archipelago.

They also call for:

stopping destructive hotel projects on the islands and construction of a racetrack in Tenerife;

introducing a moratorium on new tourist developments;

guaranteeing access to medical care and housing for residents;

introducing a functional environmental tourist tax;

urgently implementing measures to limit marine pollution and create a law on environmental restoration.

