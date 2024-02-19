At least 49 people killed in Papua New Guinea during intertribal fighting

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88418 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108940 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151719 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155651 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251590 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174459 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165666 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36513 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70757 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38646 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32115 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64681 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251590 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212527 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238247 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224997 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88418 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64689 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70762 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113179 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114064 views
Actual
At least 49 people killed in Papua New Guinea during intertribal fighting

At least 49 people killed in Papua New Guinea during intertribal fighting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25109 views

At least 49 people have been killed in clashes between tribes in Papua New Guinea's Enga province over a long-standing territorial dispute.

Police in Papua New Guinea reported on Monday that 49 people were killed in the highlands of this Pacific country as a result of intertribal violence. This was reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

Dozens of people have been killed in what is being called an "ambush" clash between tribes in the highlands of Papua New Guinea. The bloodshed took place amid a long-running tribal conflict in Enga Province, 582 kilometers northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

Initially, the police stated that the death toll reached 50 people, then it was revised to 26, and later increased to at least 49 after more bodies were found.

According to media reports, this is an escalation of intertribal conflicts that are plaguing the country, which borders Indonesia and neighboring Australia.

Tribal clashes, often sparked by territorial disputes and accusations of theft, have occurred in this part of Papua New Guinea for centuries. The influx of automatic weapons has made clashes more deadly and increased violence.

How did the massacre happen?

According to local authorities, one of the tribes - with the help of allies and mercenaries - was about to attack a neighboring tribe over the weekend when it was ambushed.

During the shootout, a real arsenal was used, including SLRs, AK-47s, M4s, AR15s and M16s, as well as shotguns and homemade firearms.

"It [the massacre] was only possible because of the use of a large number of small arms, and that's a concern," Police Commissioner David Manning said in an interview with ABC.

What the government is doing

After the escalation of violence, additional security forces were sent to the region.

Commissioner Manning also called on Enga's provincial and local leaders to intervene directly with the population to calm tensions.

He also said that bills are being submitted to parliament that will further strengthen the law enforcement capacity of the security forces to intervene to prevent such acts in the future.

Recall

In early 2024, a state of emergency was declared in Papua New Guinea after violent riots over a cut in civil servant salaries left 16 people dead. Prime Minister Marape deployed more than 1,000 troops to restore order.

Biden says the us is considering new sanctions against russia over navalny's death19.02.24, 18:46 • 27271 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
papua-new-guineaPapua New Guinea
indonesiaIndonesia
australiaAustralia
pacific-oceanPacific Ocean
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising