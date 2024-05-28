ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Landslide in Papua New Guinea buries over 2000 people - government

Kyiv  •  UNN

A massive landslide in Papua New Guinea has buried more than 2,000 people in remote mountain villages, complicating rescue efforts: only 5 bodies have been found so far.

Three days ago, a massive landslide hit Papua New Guinea, burying more than 2,000 people. Difficult terrain hinders the provision of assistance and reduces hopes of finding survivors. Reuters writes about this with reference to the government of the country, UNN reports.

Details

The National Center for Disaster Relief provided a new figure in a letter to the UN, according to which the number of possible deaths exceeded 670 people.

The last census of the Pacific island nation was conducted in 2000, and many people live in isolated mountain villages.

Defense Minister Billy Joseph said that 4,000 people were living in six remote villages in Maip Mulitaka district in Enga province, where a landslide occurred on Friday morning while most were sleeping.

More than 150 houses were buried under the rubble for almost two floors. Rescuers heard screams from underground.

18 members of my family are buried under the rubble and the ground I am standing on, and I cannot count the number of other family members in the village

resident Evith Kambu told Reuters.

More than 72 hours after the landslide, residents were still using shovels and sticks to move the debris. According to provincial authorities, only five bodies were found.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyNews of the World
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
papua-new-guineaPapua New Guinea
pacific-oceanPacific Ocean
