Landslide in Papua New Guinea buries over 2000 people - government

Three days ago, a massive landslide hit Papua New Guinea, burying more than 2,000 people. Difficult terrain hinders the provision of assistance and reduces hopes of finding survivors. Reuters writes about this with reference to the government of the country, UNN reports.

Details

The National Center for Disaster Relief provided a new figure in a letter to the UN, according to which the number of possible deaths exceeded 670 people.

The last census of the Pacific island nation was conducted in 2000, and many people live in isolated mountain villages.

Defense Minister Billy Joseph said that 4,000 people were living in six remote villages in Maip Mulitaka district in Enga province, where a landslide occurred on Friday morning while most were sleeping.

More than 150 houses were buried under the rubble for almost two floors. Rescuers heard screams from underground.

18 members of my family are buried under the rubble and the ground I am standing on, and I cannot count the number of other family members in the village resident Evith Kambu told Reuters.

More than 72 hours after the landslide, residents were still using shovels and sticks to move the debris. According to provincial authorities, only five bodies were found.

