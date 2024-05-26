Landslide in Papua New Guinea kills more than 670 people

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 42 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 80782 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140750 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145783 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240543 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172171 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163842 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148056 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220187 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112960 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Landslide in Papua New Guinea kills more than 670 people

Landslide in Papua New Guinea kills more than 670 people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23857 views

More than 670 people are feared dead after a massive landslide buried more than 150 homes in Papua New Guinea.

According to new UN data, more than 670 people are believed dead in Papua New Guinea after a massive landslide. Humanitarian organizations and villagers are searching for survivors despite the dangerous conditions. This was reported by UNN with reference to France24.

Details

More than 670 people died in Papua New Guinea as a result of a powerful landslide that occurred on Friday, May 24. There are also reports that more than 150 houses were submerged.

It is estimated that more than 150 houses are now buried underground

- said Serhan Aktoprak, a representative of the UN Migration Agency. 

The official added that "more than 670 people are believed to be dead.

Image

"The situation is terrible, the ground keeps slipping. The water is flowing, and this poses a huge risk to everyone involved," explained Serhan Aktoprak, who is leading the rescue teams from Port Moresby.

HelpHelp

Papua New Guinea is an island nation of about 10 million people in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. The majority of the population are farmers, and there are few roads outside of the major cities in Papua. Local telecommunications networks are also limited.

AddendumAddendum

The Australian ABC television channel earlier reported, citing local residents, that more than 100 people were believed to have died. Initial reports also said 60 homes were destroyed.

Recall

UNN reported that more than 4,000 people were injured in a massive landslide in a village in northern Papua New Guinea.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
international-organization-for-migrationInternational Organization for Migration
united-nationsUnited Nations
papua-new-guineaPapua New Guinea
pacific-oceanPacific Ocean
polandPoland

