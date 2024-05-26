Landslide in Papua New Guinea kills more than 670 people

According to new UN data, more than 670 people are believed dead in Papua New Guinea after a massive landslide. Humanitarian organizations and villagers are searching for survivors despite the dangerous conditions. This was reported by UNN with reference to France24.

More than 670 people died in Papua New Guinea as a result of a powerful landslide that occurred on Friday, May 24. There are also reports that more than 150 houses were submerged.

It is estimated that more than 150 houses are now buried underground - said Serhan Aktoprak, a representative of the UN Migration Agency.

The official added that "more than 670 people are believed to be dead.

"The situation is terrible, the ground keeps slipping. The water is flowing, and this poses a huge risk to everyone involved," explained Serhan Aktoprak, who is leading the rescue teams from Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea is an island nation of about 10 million people in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. The majority of the population are farmers, and there are few roads outside of the major cities in Papua. Local telecommunications networks are also limited.

The Australian ABC television channel earlier reported, citing local residents, that more than 100 people were believed to have died. Initial reports also said 60 homes were destroyed.

UNN reported that more than 4,000 people were injured in a massive landslide in a village in northern Papua New Guinea.