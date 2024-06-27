More than 100 new languages to be added to Google Translate: Crimean Tatar among them

Google has announced the largest expansion of its translator: 110 new languages, including Crimean Tatar, will be added. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's blog.

Details

Thanks to our large PaLM 2 language model, we're starting to add 110 new languages to Google Translate, the largest expansion ever - the statement said.

For training, Google specialists used the PaLM 2 language model of artificial intelligence. AI was especially effective in learning languages that are related to each other, such as languages close to Hindi, such as Awadhi and Marwadi.

Here are some of the new languages that will be supported in Google Translate:

Afar is a tonal language spoken in Djibouti, Eritrea, and Ethiopia.

Cantonese has long been one of the most requested languages for Google Translate.

The Crimean Tatar language is a Turkic language, the native language of the Crimean Tatars. Today, Crimean Tatar is classified as a language in need of additional protection by UNESCO.

Manx is the Celtic language of the Isle of Man.

Nko is a standardized form of West African Mandinka languages that unifies many dialects into one common language.

Punjabi (Shahmukhi) is a variety of Punjabi written in the Persian-Arabic script (Shahmukhi) and is the most widely spoken language in Pakistan.

Tamazight (Amazigh) is a Berber language spoken in North Africa.

Tok Pisin is an English-based creole language and the language of interethnic communication in Papua New Guinea.

About a quarter of the languages added to the translator come from Africa. There are also other languages, for example, Manx is a Celtic language of the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea. In December 1974, the last person who spoke Manx died. But later, thanks to special enthusiasts, this language began to revive again.

Recall

Google is planning to integrate Gemini AI into its Gmail service, which will provide users with a number of new features. In particular, it will allow sorting emails with the help of AI, organizing attachments in Google Drive, and summarizing missed meetings.