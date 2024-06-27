More than 100 new languages to be added to Google Translate: Crimean Tatar among them

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 44220 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 50105 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163115 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130144 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360339 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179787 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197422 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 44143 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 38651 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 50019 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 54642 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74050 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1236 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10436 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32017 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34048 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47245 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 100 new languages to be added to Google Translate: Crimean Tatar among them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105234 views

Google has announced the largest expansion of its translator yet, adding 110 new languages, including Crimean Tatar, Afar, Cantonese, Mansi, Nko, Panjabi (Shahmukhi), Tamazight (Amazigh), and Tok Pisin, with about a quarter of them coming from Africa.

More than 100 new languages to be added to Google Translate: Crimean Tatar among them

Google has announced the largest expansion of its translator: 110 new languages, including Crimean Tatar, will be added. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's blog.

Details

Thanks to our large PaLM 2 language model, we're starting to add 110 new languages to Google Translate, the largest expansion ever

- the statement said.

For training, Google specialists used the PaLM 2 language model of artificial intelligence. AI was especially effective in learning languages that are related to each other, such as languages close to Hindi, such as Awadhi and Marwadi.

Here are some of the new languages that will be supported in Google Translate:

  • Afar is a tonal language spoken in Djibouti, Eritrea, and Ethiopia. 
  • Cantonese has long been one of the most requested languages for Google Translate. 
  • The Crimean Tatar language is  a Turkic language, the native language of the Crimean Tatars. Today, Crimean Tatar is classified as a language in need of additional protection by UNESCO.
  • Manx is the Celtic language of the Isle of Man. 
  • Nko is a standardized form of West African Mandinka languages that unifies many dialects into one common language. 
  • Punjabi (Shahmukhi) is a variety of Punjabi written in the Persian-Arabic script (Shahmukhi) and is the most widely spoken language in Pakistan.
  • Tamazight (Amazigh) is a Berber language spoken in North Africa. 
  • Tok Pisin is an English-based creole language and the language of interethnic communication in Papua New Guinea. 

About a quarter of the languages added to the translator come from Africa. There are also other languages, for example, Manx is a Celtic language of the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea. In December 1974, the last person who spoke Manx died. But later, thanks to special enthusiasts, this language began to revive again.

Recall

Google is planning to integrate Gemini AI into its Gmail service, which will provide users with a number of new features. In particular, it will allow  sorting emails with the help of AI, organizing attachments in Google Drive, and summarizing missed meetings.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologiesUNN Lite
UNESCO
Papua New Guinea
Isle of Man
Ethiopia
Africa
Pakistan
Google
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99