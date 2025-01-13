The discovery of Cherax pulverulentus: a popular aquarium animal turned out to be a crayfish species unknown to science

Zoologists from the Czech Republic have discovered a new species of crayfish: The most interesting thing is that in many aquariums around the world, along with other animals, this animal has been appearing for two decades. It was only recently that researchers studied and analyzed the DNA, realizing that they had discovered a new species.

Last week, the scientific journal Zootaxa published an article reporting the discovery of a new type of cancer. The most interesting thing is that this freshwater crayfish from New Guinea has been exported as an aquarium animal for over 20 years. It lives in many basins in Europe, the United States, Japan, and Indonesia, but it has never had a scientific name.

Recently, scientists comparing 6 types of crayfish discovered, to their great surprise, that they were dealing with a new species.

The Czech research team named the animal “Cherax pulverulentus” - “Cherax” means the genus of crayfish to which this species belongs, “pulverulentus” is the Latin word for “covered with dust”. The researchers chose this name because of the “many tiny speckled spots” on the crayfish's body. It is about 5 cm long and is distinguished by its large eyes and smooth body.

Cherax pulverulentus can come in two different colors. One variety, purple, has a turquoise color and a clear white tail. The other, blue, is speckled with bright spots. Its tail can be bright orange.

According to the research team, the animal lives in freshwater rivers in the Indonesian part of the island of New Guinea, north of Australia, which also includes the mainland of Papua New Guinea.

However, little is known about the new species' lifestyle in the wild. In order to learn more about this species, the researchers recommend conducting detailed on-site studies in the future.

