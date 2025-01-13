The discovery of Cherax pulverulentus: a popular aquarium animal turned out to be a crayfish species unknown to science

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129876 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117605 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125673 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126811 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158675 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108556 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154914 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104199 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113784 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 44790 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117211 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115195 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 31423 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 46413 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129878 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158676 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154914 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183632 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173052 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115195 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117211 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138584 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130533 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148093 views
Actual
The discovery of Cherax pulverulentus: a popular aquarium animal turned out to be a crayfish species unknown to science

The discovery of Cherax pulverulentus: a popular aquarium animal turned out to be a crayfish species unknown to science

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37438 views

Czech zoologists have discovered a new species of crayfish, Cherax pulverulentus, which has been living in aquariums around the world for 20 years. The animal comes from New Guinea and has two different colors - purple and blue.

Zoologists from the Czech Republic have discovered a new species of crayfish: The most interesting thing is that in many  aquariums around the world, along with other animals, this animal has been appearing for two decades. It was only recently that researchers studied and analyzed the DNA, realizing that they had discovered a new species.

Transmits UNN with reference to National Geographic and Zootaxa.

Last week, the scientific journal Zootaxa published an article reporting the discovery of a new type of cancer. The most interesting thing is that this freshwater crayfish from New Guinea has been exported as an aquarium animal for over 20 years. It lives in many basins in Europe, the United States, Japan, and Indonesia, but it has never had a scientific name.

Recently, scientists comparing 6 types of crayfish discovered, to their great surprise, that they were dealing with a new species.

Image

The Czech research team named the animal “Cherax pulverulentus” - “Cherax” means the genus of crayfish to which this species belongs, “pulverulentus” is the Latin word for “covered with dust”. The researchers chose this name because of the “many tiny speckled spots” on the crayfish's body. It is about 5 cm long and is distinguished by its large eyes and smooth body.

Rare turtle rescued 8000 kilometers from its home14.11.24, 15:51 • 103051 view

Cherax pulverulentus can come in two different colors. One variety, purple, has a turquoise color and a clear white tail. The other, blue, is speckled with bright spots. Its tail can be bright orange.

AddendumAddendum

According to the research team, the animal lives in freshwater rivers in the Indonesian part of the island of New Guinea, north of Australia, which also includes the mainland of Papua New Guinea.

Image

However, little is known about the new species' lifestyle in the wild. In order to learn more about this species, the researchers recommend conducting detailed on-site studies in the future.

Recall

In the Manot Cave in Israel, archaeologists discovered a 35,000-year-old stone sculpture of a turtle. The artifact could have been used for rituals by ancient people in a special room in the cave.

Scientists have discovered a new species of pygmy boa in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

Bubble fish and amphibian mouse: scientists discover 27 new species in the Amazon20.12.24, 15:39 • 98541 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
papua-new-guineaPapua New Guinea
indonesiaIndonesia
australiaAustralia
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising