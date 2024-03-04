Haitian government declares state of emergency and curfew in Port-au-Prince

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13581 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 40411 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35188 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 194474 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178105 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172448 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218816 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248693 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154510 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 4196 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 40411 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 194474 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 159218 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178105 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7138 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18112 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18865 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27895 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35887 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Haitian government declares state of emergency and curfew in Port-au-Prince

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23332 views

The Haitian government has declared a state of emergency and a curfew in Port-au-Prince after thousands of prisoners escaped from the national prison after it was stormed by armed gangs.

Haitian government declares state of emergency and curfew in Port-au-Prince

After the escape of several thousand prisoners from the national prison in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, the Haitian government declared a state of emergency for three days and a curfew. This was reported by UNN, with reference to the BBC.

Details

Haiti's government declared a 72-hour state of emergency on Sunday after armed gangs stormed Port-au-Prince's main prison, killing at least 12 people and leading to the escape of about 4,000 inmates. The curfew went into effect on Sunday night and was to last until 5 a.m. Monday, and then from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The head of the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights, Pierre Esperance, said that before the attack, the capital's national prison held about 3,800 inmates on charges including kidnapping and murder. On Sunday, about a hundred remained. Several gang leaders were also imprisoned there.

The latest attacks are part of a coordinated effort by criminal gangs that have come together under the name "Vivre Ensemble" ("Living Together"). Gang leaders say they want to force the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henri, who is currently abroad. The groups seeking to oust him control about 80% of the territory of Port-au-Prince.

Group violence in the Caribbean country recently escalated again after the country's prime minister visited Kenya last week, where Port-au-Prince and Nairobi signed an agreement to send Kenyan police officers to the island.

In the absence of the head of government, criminal groups in some parts of the Haitian capital paralyzed public life with armed force. Among other places, gunfire was heard at the international airport. According to the government, several police officers were killed.

Recall

British intelligence has warned MPs of the growing terrorist threat in the UK through intercepted conversations between extremists and the risk of coordinated attacks or lone wolf attacks, especially during Ramadan, which begins on March 10.

At least 49 people have been killed in clashes between tribes in Papua New Guinea's Enga province over a long-standing territorial dispute.

The curfew for Zaporizhzhia and the district will last from midnight to 5 a.m. on March 1.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Papua New Guinea
Kenya
United Kingdom
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90