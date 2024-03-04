Haitian government declares state of emergency and curfew in Port-au-Prince

After the escape of several thousand prisoners from the national prison in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, the Haitian government declared a state of emergency for three days and a curfew. This was reported by UNN, with reference to the BBC.

Details

Haiti's government declared a 72-hour state of emergency on Sunday after armed gangs stormed Port-au-Prince's main prison, killing at least 12 people and leading to the escape of about 4,000 inmates. The curfew went into effect on Sunday night and was to last until 5 a.m. Monday, and then from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The head of the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights, Pierre Esperance, said that before the attack, the capital's national prison held about 3,800 inmates on charges including kidnapping and murder. On Sunday, about a hundred remained. Several gang leaders were also imprisoned there.

The latest attacks are part of a coordinated effort by criminal gangs that have come together under the name "Vivre Ensemble" ("Living Together"). Gang leaders say they want to force the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henri, who is currently abroad. The groups seeking to oust him control about 80% of the territory of Port-au-Prince.

Group violence in the Caribbean country recently escalated again after the country's prime minister visited Kenya last week, where Port-au-Prince and Nairobi signed an agreement to send Kenyan police officers to the island.

In the absence of the head of government, criminal groups in some parts of the Haitian capital paralyzed public life with armed force. Among other places, gunfire was heard at the international airport. According to the government, several police officers were killed.

