$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative
Exclusive
06:50 AM • 6642 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 11972 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 21377 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 20603 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 39230 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 64316 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 82054 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 97250 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 84165 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 108119 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
52%
749mm
Popular news

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

May 11, 09:39 PM • 17245 views

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

May 11, 11:48 PM • 20989 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 16651 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

01:19 AM • 17792 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 13177 views
Publications

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 5042 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 21377 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 60976 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 168639 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 178040 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

David Lammy

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 2562 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 18910 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 27080 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 108119 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 56572 views
Actual

Facebook

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The Guardian

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4926 views

Ukraine celebrates 71 years of membership in UNESCO. Currently, 27 Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection, and 7 sites are included in the World Heritage List.

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

To date, 27 Ukrainian sites have been added to the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection. 7 cultural sites have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

This was reported to UNN journalist by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications in response to a request.

Details

Ukraine became a member of UNESCO in 1954, 71 years ago. And during this time, it has initiated many international programs and projects.

How many Ukrainian sites are under UNESCO enhanced protection

The ICCSC reported that as of today, 27 Ukrainian sites have been added to the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection (the "enhanced protection" mechanism is provided for by the Second Protocol to the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict of 1999).

In particular, 20 of these sites were included during the 3rd extraordinary meeting of the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict (September 2023). Five sites were added to the list during the 18th meeting of the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict (December 2023). Two more sites were granted "enhanced protection" status during the 19th session of the Committee for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict (December 2024).

The following sites are included in this list:

  • Struve Geodetic Arc – Staronekrasivka (September 7, 2023);
    • Struve Geodetic Arc – Katerynivka (September 7, 2023);
      • Struve Geodetic Arc – Felshtyn (September 7, 2023);
        • Struve Geodetic Arc – Baranivka (September 7, 2023);
          • Church of the Ascension of the Lord in Yasinya, Zakarpattia region (September 7, 2023);
            • Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit in Rohatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region (September 7, 2023);
              • Church of the Descent of the Holy Spirit in Potelych, Lviv region (September 7, 2023);
                • Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin in Nyzhniy Verbizh, Ivano-Frankivsk region (September 7, 2023);
                  • Church of the Council of the Blessed Virgin in Matkiv, Lviv region (September 7, 2023);
                    • Church of the Holy Trinity in Zhovkva, Lviv region (September 7, 2023);
                      • Architectural ensemble of the Residence of the Metropolitans of Bukovina and Dalmatia (September 7, 2023);
                        • Research Institute (R&D) Astronomical Observatory of the Odessa National Museum (September 7, 2023);
                          • Astronomical Observatory of Kyiv National University (September 7, 2023);
                            • Research Institute of Mykolaiv Astronomical Observatory (September 7, 2023);
                              • Derzhprom (State Industry Building) (September 7, 2023);
                                • Sofiyivka Dendrological Park (September 7, 2023);
                                  • Taras Shevchenko's grave and the State Historical and Natural Museum (September 7, 2023);
                                    • Kyiv: St. Sophia Cathedral and related monastery buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" (September 7, 2023);
                                      • Ensemble of the historical center of Lviv (September 7, 2023);
                                        • Cultural landscape and canyon of Kamianets-Podilskyi (September 7, 2023);
                                          • St. George's Church in Drohobych, Lviv region (December 14, 2023);
                                            • Odessa National Opera and Ballet Theater (December 14, 2023);
                                              • Odessa Regional Philharmonic named after David Oistrakh (December 14, 2023);
                                                • Transfiguration Cathedral of Chernihiv (December 14, 2023);
                                                  • Church of the Council of St. Michael the Archangel in Uzhok, Zakarpattia region (December 14, 2023);
                                                    • National Historical and Memorial Reserve "Babyn Yar" (December 11, 2024);
                                                      • Odessa Literary Museum (December 11, 2024).

                                                        Currently, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine is working with the regions to develop a list of sites that will be nominated in the future for inclusion in the International List of Cultural Property under Enhanced Protection

                                                        - the ministry said.

                                                        Ukraine and UNESCO outline a plan to preserve cultural heritage in times of war21.03.24, 22:09 • 33709 views

                                                        How many have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List

                                                        The ICCSC notes that as of today, 7 cultural sites have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, including:

                                                        • Kyiv: St. Sophia Cathedral and related monastery buildings, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (since 1990);
                                                          • historical ensemble of the city of Lviv (since 1998);
                                                            • Struve Geodetic Arc (since 2005);
                                                              • architectural ensemble of the Residence of the Metropolitans of Bukovina and Dalmatia, Chernivtsi (since 2011);
                                                                • ancient city of Tauric Chersonese and its chora, AR Crimea (since 2013);
                                                                  • wooden churches of the Carpathian region of Ukraine and Poland, joint Ukrainian-Polish nomination (since 2013);
                                                                    • "Historical Center of Odesa" (since 2023)

                                                                      UNESCO launches mission to Odesa to assess condition of historic center12.02.25, 13:11 • 37205 views

                                                                      It is noted that no cultural site has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the period from 2024 to 2025.

                                                                      Uman Dendropark "Sofiyivka" wants to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List".

                                                                      Currently, the ICCSC, together with other relevant organizations and institutions, including city councils, regional military administrations, and institutions of the ICCSC's management sphere, is working on this issue, in particular, the ICCSC has received a nomination dossier for the cultural heritage site "Park "Sofiyivka". Romantic Park – Echoes of Antiquity" for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List

                                                                      - the statement said.

                                                                      It is noted that a meeting of the Scientific and Methodological Council on Cultural Heritage Protection under the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine is planned to be held in the near future, at which the nomination dossier for the site "Park "Sofiyivka" will be considered. Romantic Park – Echoes of Antiquity".

                                                                      At the same time, it is noted that in accordance with the first part of Article 376 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of Cultural Heritage", a cultural heritage site that may have outstanding universal value and meets the criteria defined by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is nominated by the central executive body that ensures the formation of state policy in the field of cultural heritage protection, on the recommendation of the Ukrainian National Committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites, to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

                                                                      Therefore, after consideration of the nomination dossier by the Scientific and Methodological Council on Cultural Heritage Protection, it will also be sent to the Ukrainian National Committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites in order to obtain a relevant recommendation, after which the nomination dossier will be further transferred to the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO Affairs.

                                                                      How many elements of intangible cultural heritage have been included in the UNESCO International Lists

                                                                      The Ministry informs that Ukraine is actively pursuing a policy of nominating elements of Ukraine's intangible cultural heritage to the UNESCO International Lists.

                                                                      As of today, the following elements of intangible cultural heritage have been included in the UNESCO International Lists:

                                                                      • Petrykivka decorative painting as a phenomenon of Ukrainian ornamental folk art (Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity);
                                                                        • Tradition of Kosiv painted ceramics (Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity);
                                                                          • Ornek - Crimean Tatar ornament and knowledge about it (Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity);
                                                                            • Cossack songs of Dnipropetrovsk region (List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding);
                                                                              • Culture of cooking Ukrainian borshch (List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding);
                                                                                • Ukrainian Easter egg: tradition and art. International nomination prepared jointly with the Republic of Estonia (Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity);
                                                                                  • Practice of safeguarding the kobzar-lira tradition (Register of Best Practices for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage).

                                                                                    In 2025, Ukraine has already submitted the following nominations for inclusion in the UNESCO International Lists:

                                                                                    • element of intangible cultural heritage "Technology of embroidery "white on white" of the city of Reshetylivka, Poltava region" for inclusion in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity;
                                                                                      • tradition of Polissya "dudka-vykrutka" in Rivne region for inclusion in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding;
                                                                                        • tradition of Generous Evening in Ukraine through formal and non-formal education for inclusion in the Register of Best Practices for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage;
                                                                                          • Agir ava ve Kaytarma – traditional dance of Crimean Tatars for inclusion in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

                                                                                            Ukraine has also joined two international nominations:

                                                                                            • transhumance, seasonal herding of livestock;
                                                                                              • intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

                                                                                                This element was included in 2023 in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a multinational nomination (Albania, Andorra, Austria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania, Spain). According to the UNESCO 2003 Convention rules, there is a procedure for expanding an already included element to the Representative List.

                                                                                                • tradition of Holy Evening in Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine. The initiator of the submission of this nomination is Lithuania, which made a proposal to prepare the nomination in 2024.
                                                                                                  Anna Murashko

                                                                                                  Anna Murashko

                                                                                                  Culture
                                                                                                  UNESCO
                                                                                                  Ukraine
                                                                                                  Odesa
                                                                                                  Brent
                                                                                                  $64.82
                                                                                                  Bitcoin
                                                                                                  $104,386.10
                                                                                                  S&P 500
                                                                                                  $5,664.27
                                                                                                  Tesla
                                                                                                  $297.16
                                                                                                  Газ TTF
                                                                                                  $35.83
                                                                                                  Золото
                                                                                                  $3,281.00
                                                                                                  Ethereum
                                                                                                  $2,517.95