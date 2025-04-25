International DNA Day and Bright Friday: What else is celebrated on April 25

Today, Ukraine celebrates International DNA Day and the fifth day of Easter week, which is called Bright Friday, writes UNN.

International DNA Day

Every year on April 25, various countries around the world recognize the importance of genetic scientific achievements, celebrating International DNA Day. This date was chosen not by chance, because it was on April 25, 1953 that a publication with the results of a study of the structure of the DNA molecule appeared in a scientific journal. In 2010, the American National Institute for Human Genome Research initiated the international status of the holiday.

On this day, many medical schools hold scientific seminars and lectures for students, graduate students and teachers dedicated to modern achievements in genetics. Also on this day, scientific meetings and conferences are held, where theorists and practitioners discuss the development and achievements of this science.

International Day of Financial Independence

April 25 is celebrated in Ukraine and around the world as International Financial Independence Day. This holiday aims to emphasize the role of effective financial planning. It also emphasizes that everyone is responsible for their financial situation. The holiday is intended to inspire education, planning your life and career on the path to financial stability.

In addition, the International Day of Financial Independence unites people in the common pursuit of financial freedom and prosperity.

Parental Alienation Awareness Day

Parental alienation is a process in which one parent deliberately creates a negative image of the other parent in the child, pushing the child away from him or her. This day aims to raise awareness of this phenomenon in society and promote the willingness of parents to find more effective ways of communicating with each other in order not to traumatize the child.

Parental Alienation Awareness Day was founded by Sarvi Emo from Canada in 2005. He experienced the traumatic consequences of this practice and decided to spread information about it to educate the public. Since its inception, this day has become a global holiday.

World Women's Health Day

The holiday was established on May 8, 1987 during the V International Conference on Women's Health in Costa Rica. It was the first attempt to create a global platform to discuss women's health issues and gender equality in health care.

From the following year onwards, World Women's Health Day is celebrated annually on April 25. This day aims to remind women of the great importance of annual check-ups and encourage them to take care of their health regularly, as they guarantee the future by carrying and giving birth to children.

On this day, various educational events and campaigns are usually held to improve conditions for women in the field of health care.

World Malaria Day

Every year on April 25, World Malaria Day is also celebrated - a severe infectious parasitic disease, which was initiated by the World Health Organization in 2007. The date of the celebration coincides with the Day of the Fight against Malaria in Africa.

This day aims to draw public attention to the importance of prevention to prevent the disease and disseminate information about its treatment. Another goal is to involve the public in solving the problem of the spread of malaria.

The situation with malaria incidence in the world remains unstable. In 2020, 241 million cases of malaria were registered, of which 627,000 people died. Most often, cases are recorded in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America.

In European countries, "local" malaria was eliminated in the 1960s, but recently, due to military conflicts, the development of international business and the popularization of tourism, malaria is increasingly spreading in Europe.

Bright Friday

The fifth day of Easter week this year falls on April 25. On Bright Friday, the icon of the Mother of God "Life-Giving Spring", which was painted from a marble statue, is honored. The sculpture of the Virgin also appeared not by chance, a legend is associated with its appearance. According to the story, in 450 AD, the future Roman Emperor Leo I heard the voice of the Blessed Virgin Mary in a grove near Constantinople. He followed the voice and reached the spring. After ascending the throne, Leo built a temple on this site in honor of the Mother of God and called it "Life-Giving Spring".

Day of the Holy Apostle and Evangelist Mark

On April 25, believers also celebrate the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle and Evangelist Mark, who was born in the Roman Empire in the 1st century. Mark was a disciple of the Apostles Peter and Paul. After the death of the apostles, Mark preached in Egypt and founded the Church of Alexandria there and became the first Bishop of Alexandria. He was also one of the 70 apostles and wrote the Gospel of Mark. On January 31, 829, his relics were brought from Alexandria to Venice.

