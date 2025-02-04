February 4: International Day of Human Brotherhood, Day of Vacuum Creation

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 30121 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68940 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103085 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106426 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124567 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102509 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130300 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103587 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113330 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116930 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106995 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103585 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94839 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113057 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107517 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 29950 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124550 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130286 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163102 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153157 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2534 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9579 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113057 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138747 views
Actual
February 4: International Day of Human Brotherhood, Day of Vacuum Creation

February 4: International Day of Human Brotherhood, Day of Vacuum Creation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27960 views

The United Nations established the International Day of Human Brotherhood in honor of the historic meeting between the Pope and the Grand Imam in Abu Dhabi. On the same day, the Day of the Creation of Vacuum is celebrated and the memory of Isidore of Pilusiot is honored.

Today, February 4, marks the International Day of Human Brotherhood, a date designed to promote dialogue between cultures, religions and peoples, UNN reports .

The International Day of Human Fraternity was established by the UN General Assembly in 2020 in recognition of the importance of interreligious and intercultural dialogue. The date was chosen to commemorate the signing of the Document on Human Brotherhood for Peace and Common Life on February 4, 2019, which was signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed El-Tayyib in Abu Dhabi.

Thus, the UN emphasizes that human brotherhood is a key principle of building a peaceful society in which mutual respect, tolerance and unity prevail.

7 seat belt myths that could cost you your life01.02.25, 18:01 • 46612 views

On this day, events are held every year in different countries to encourage people to engage in interreligious dialogue. It also contributes to building a tolerant society. Governments, religious leaders, and NGOs organize educational programs, cultural exchanges, and public discussions to emphasize the role of brotherhood in achieving global peace.

Another holiday celebrated on February 4 is Vacuum Creation Day, which reminds us of the importance of this scientific discovery for the development of physics, technology, and industry.

The first person to study vacuum was the Italian physicist Evangelista Toricelli in the 17th century. He proved the existence of vacuum and explained its physical properties. Thanks to this discovery, in 1654, Otto von Guericke created a vacuum pump that allowed him to efficiently pump air out of sealed containers.

These discoveries became the basis for numerous technologies that are still in use today. Vacuum pumps are used in electronics manufacturing, medicine, space exploration, vacuum packaging of products, as well as in physical experiments and industrial processes.

Scientists have discovered two simple ways to fight fatigue at work27.01.25, 11:40 • 46343 views

On February 4, the Orthodox Church commemorates St. Isidore of Pylusiotis, an outstanding ascetic, theologian, and disciple of St. John Chrysostom.

St. Isidore was born in Alexandria into a noble and pious family. He was a relative of Archbishop Theophilus of Alexandria and his successor, St. Cyril. Having received a profound education in the secular sciences, as well as comprehending theological wisdom, Isidore decided to leave worldly fame and wealth to devote his life to the service of God.

He settled on Mount Pilusiot, where he became a monk and led a strict ascetic life.

St. Isidore had a great influence on the church life of his time. Bishops, patriarchs, emperors, and nobles turned to him, seeking his advice and guidance. He left a huge theological legacy of about 2,000 letters in which he taught about spiritual life, Christian morality, and the proper organization of the church.

On this day, according to the new calendar, Andrey, Arkady, Boris, Vasily, Georgy, Dmitry, Ivan, Kirill, Mikhail, Nikolai, Alexander, Alexey, Peter, Sergey, Fedor, Yuri, Anna, and Catherine celebrate their namesakes.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
alexandriaAlexandria
pope-francisPope Francis
united-nationsUnited Nations
abu-dhabiAbu Dhabi

Contact us about advertising