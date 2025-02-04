February 4: International Day of Human Brotherhood, Day of Vacuum Creation

Today, February 4, marks the International Day of Human Brotherhood, a date designed to promote dialogue between cultures, religions and peoples, UNN reports .

The International Day of Human Fraternity was established by the UN General Assembly in 2020 in recognition of the importance of interreligious and intercultural dialogue. The date was chosen to commemorate the signing of the Document on Human Brotherhood for Peace and Common Life on February 4, 2019, which was signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed El-Tayyib in Abu Dhabi.

Thus, the UN emphasizes that human brotherhood is a key principle of building a peaceful society in which mutual respect, tolerance and unity prevail.

On this day, events are held every year in different countries to encourage people to engage in interreligious dialogue. It also contributes to building a tolerant society. Governments, religious leaders, and NGOs organize educational programs, cultural exchanges, and public discussions to emphasize the role of brotherhood in achieving global peace.

Another holiday celebrated on February 4 is Vacuum Creation Day, which reminds us of the importance of this scientific discovery for the development of physics, technology, and industry.

The first person to study vacuum was the Italian physicist Evangelista Toricelli in the 17th century. He proved the existence of vacuum and explained its physical properties. Thanks to this discovery, in 1654, Otto von Guericke created a vacuum pump that allowed him to efficiently pump air out of sealed containers.

These discoveries became the basis for numerous technologies that are still in use today. Vacuum pumps are used in electronics manufacturing, medicine, space exploration, vacuum packaging of products, as well as in physical experiments and industrial processes.

On February 4, the Orthodox Church commemorates St. Isidore of Pylusiotis, an outstanding ascetic, theologian, and disciple of St. John Chrysostom.

St. Isidore was born in Alexandria into a noble and pious family. He was a relative of Archbishop Theophilus of Alexandria and his successor, St. Cyril. Having received a profound education in the secular sciences, as well as comprehending theological wisdom, Isidore decided to leave worldly fame and wealth to devote his life to the service of God.

He settled on Mount Pilusiot, where he became a monk and led a strict ascetic life.

St. Isidore had a great influence on the church life of his time. Bishops, patriarchs, emperors, and nobles turned to him, seeking his advice and guidance. He left a huge theological legacy of about 2,000 letters in which he taught about spiritual life, Christian morality, and the proper organization of the church.

On this day, according to the new calendar, Andrey, Arkady, Boris, Vasily, Georgy, Dmitry, Ivan, Kirill, Mikhail, Nikolai, Alexander, Alexey, Peter, Sergey, Fedor, Yuri, Anna, and Catherine celebrate their namesakes.