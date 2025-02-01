7 seat belt myths that could cost you your life

The patrol police reminded Ukrainians of the mandatory use of seat belts and dispelled the most common myths, UNN reports.

Law enforcement officers collected the most popular myths about seat belts and provided their explanations.

Myth No. 1. At low speeds, seat belts can be omitted.

An unbelted driver in a head-on collision has a very high chance of breaking the glass with his head and dying in 9 out of 10 cases.

Myth #2. A seat belt prevents you from getting out of a car that is on fire or sinking.

Modern straps can be removed with a single click.

Myth #3. Seat belts are not necessary when traveling short distances.

According to statistics, 75% of driver fatalities occur within 40 kilometers of a driver's home.

Myth #4. A fastened adult can hold a child in his or her arms.

Even in a collision at 30 km/h, your 7 kg toddler will be subjected to a force of 135 kilograms. It's impossible to support that much weight.

Myth #5. Using a seat belt is inconvenient.

You can get used to the belt by using it regularly. In this case, an unbelted person will feel uncomfortable when the belt is not fastened.

Myth #6. If the car has airbags, you don't need seat belts

When opened, the cushion moves towards the person at a speed of 300 km/h. And this is the impact of a heavyweight boxer. The seat belt does not allow you to "collide" with the airbag so quickly. And the airbag was designed to work in conjunction with the seat belt, not instead of it.

Myth #7. Passengers sitting in the back seat do not need to wear seat belts.

This is extremely dangerous not only for the passengers themselves, as even a child who has flown out of the back seat can kill the driver. Also, don't forget about rollovers - there is no alternative.

"Drive responsibly and let all travels be safe," the police summarized.