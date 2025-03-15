Planes of the aggressor country entered the identification zone of defense of South Korea
Several Russian military aircraft approached the air defense zone of South Korea on the east coast. Despite this, the country's airspace was not violated.
Several Russian planes have entered South Korea's air defense identification zone. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, several Russian military aircraft approached the air defense zone of this country on Saturday.
The aircraft penetrated the Korean recognition zone on the east coast, but quickly left it.
According to the military, the Russian planes did not violate South Korean airspace.
The incident did not lead to escalation, as no border violations occurred.
Reminder
The Trump administration is preparing new security and trade requirements for Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The US may demand more funds for troop deployments and threaten to withdraw them.
