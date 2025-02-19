russian military aircraft spotted near Alaska air defense zone

russian military aircraft were detected in the sky above the Alaskan air defense recognition zone. This is reported by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, UNN reports.

Details

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) stated that the planes did not violate the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada and were operating in international airspace.

It is worth noting that such incidents are regular and do not currently pose an immediate security threat. However, such actions require constant attention and timely identification of all aircraft within the Alaskan air defense system, which ensures the national security of the region.

NORAD actively monitors this situation using a comprehensive network of satellites, radars and fighter aircraft. As a result, the organization is always ready to take any appropriate measures to protect North American airspace.

