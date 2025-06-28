Constitution Day of Ukraine and Milk Chocolate Day: what else is celebrated on June 28 28 June 2025

Today, June 28, Ukraine celebrates Constitution Day, while the rest of the world celebrates Milk Chocolate Day, which has remained one of the most popular desserts for over a century and a half, writes UNN.

Constitution Day of Ukraine

On June 28, Ukraine celebrates an important national holiday - Constitution Day. This date symbolizes the formation of the state, the affirmation of its legal framework, and democratic values.

The Constitution of independent Ukraine was adopted on the night of June 27-28, 1996, after a continuous parliamentary session that lasted almost a day. At the morning vote at 9:18, 315 people's deputies supported it, which ensured the necessary constitutional majority.

This document enshrined the basic state principles: sovereignty, indivisibility of territory, legal system, separation of powers, as well as guaranteed rights and freedoms of citizens. The Constitution became the first full-fledged Basic Law of independent Ukraine and completed a difficult stage of transition from the Soviet to a democratic model of governance.

It is interesting that Ukraine was the last among the former Soviet republics to adopt its own Constitution. However, this made it possible to take into account the mistakes already made in other states and lay a more modern, European foundation.

Milk Chocolate Day

Every year on June 28, the United States celebrates National Milk Chocolate Day - a holiday initiated by the Confectioners Association. Although it officially has American origins, thanks to social media, this day has gained popularity worldwide and has turned into a real international "dessert" marathon for sweet lovers.

The history of milk chocolate dates back to 1839 - that's when the first sample of this product appeared at the factory of the German company Jordan & Timaeus. However, it did not look like we are used to: back then, chocolate was in the form of a hot drink. Only three decades later, Swiss chocolatier Daniel Peter managed to develop a recipe for solid milk chocolate. This invention immediately gained popularity and became a classic among all types of sweets.

International Piercing Day

Ear lobe piercing was probably humanity's first experience in body modification, thanks to its anatomical simplicity. Archaeologists have discovered a mummy frozen in an Austrian glacier with pierced and even enlarged earlobes (up to 11 mm in diameter). According to research, the age of this body exceeds 5000 years, which proves that piercing has accompanied humans since prehistoric times.

The modern era of professional piercing began in 1978, when Jim Ward opened the Gauntlet studio in California - the first specialized piercing salon. In honor of his contribution, June 28, Ward's birthday, is considered International Piercing Day. According to legend, this holiday was initiated by his close friend as a way to honor Jim and popularize body art culture.

Today, this day is celebrated worldwide: piercing studios organize promotions, offer discounts, and clients eagerly add new jewelry to their collection. This is not just a tribute to fashion - for many, piercing is a form of self-expression and a symbol of individuality.

International Ragweed Day

Every year on the last Saturday of June, the world celebrates International Ragweed Day, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2011. The purpose of this date is to draw attention to the dangers that this aggressive plant poses to human health and agriculture.

Ragweed is not just a weed. Its pollen, which actively spreads during the flowering period, can cause severe allergic reactions, including seasonal rhinitis, conjunctivitis, and even bronchial asthma attacks. People with pre-existing respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable. Scientific studies show that the number of allergy sufferers is increasing every year - in Europe, about 20% of the population already suffers from these chronic symptoms.

Ragweed is no less dangerous for the agricultural sector: it rapidly displaces cultivated plants, depletes the soil, and makes crop cultivation difficult. Experts warn: if systemic measures are not taken to combat it, by 2050 the concentration of its pollen will quadruple, and by 2025 almost half of Europeans will experience allergy symptoms.

World Day Against Pet Abandonment

On the last Saturday of June, the world remembers one of the most painful problems - pet abandonment. This day, initiated by the French charity Solidarité Refuges from Boulogne-Billancourt, aims to draw attention to the fate of abandoned four-legged friends.

Since 2018, the Solidarité-Peuple-Animal association has been actively participating in the celebration of this day, fighting for animal rights and helping about 100,000 cats and dogs that annually find themselves homeless in France. The campaign was also joined by Animaux Online and numerous shelters across the country.

The situation in the summer period is of particular concern, when many owners leave their pets to their fate due to vacation plans. Statistics show that it is in summer that the largest number of pet abandonment cases are recorded. Unfortunately, France leads in Europe in terms of irresponsible attitude towards pets.

To change this situation, activists conduct educational campaigns, urging people to think about responsibility towards animals. One of the main topics is the importance of spaying/neutering and adoption from shelters instead of buying.

Commemoration Day of the Translation of the Relics of the Holy Unmercenaries Cyrus and John

On June 28, the Eastern Orthodox Church honors the memory of the translation of the relics of the holy unmercenaries Cyrus and John. They lived in the 3rd century in Egypt. Cyrus became famous in the city of Alexandria as a pious physician who treated the sick free of charge, warning them against sinful life, which, in his opinion, often caused physical ailments. Later, he left secular life and settled in a monastery in the Arabian desert, where, by the grace of God, he received the gift of healing through prayer.

He was joined by John, a former soldier who was baptized and dedicated his life to serving Christ. Learning about the arrest of the Christian woman Athanasia and her three daughters in Canopus, both saints went there to support them in their trial. However, they themselves were arrested, tortured, and executed by sword in 311 or 312, shortly after the martyr's death of Athanasia and her children.

The relics of the saints were kept in the church of Saint Mark, where numerous miracles soon began to occur. A century later, Patriarch Cyril of Alexandria transferred some of these holy objects to the city of Menuthis, hoping to eradicate pagan beliefs. There, a magnificent temple was built in their honor, which became a place of pilgrimage for the faithful. Saints Cyrus and John are considered patrons of doctors and the sick.

