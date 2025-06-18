$41.530.01
Pope Leo XIV considers AI a key threat to humanity: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Pope Leo XIV called artificial intelligence a threat to humanity. He called for reliance on the teachings of the Church to respond to the challenges of AI and protect human dignity.

Pope Leo XIV considers AI a key threat to humanity: details

Pope Leo XIV believes that the threat of artificial intelligence to humanity is among the key modern problems. 

UNN reports with reference to The Wall Street Journal and Punto Informatico.

Details

At his first meeting with the Italian Episcopal Conference, Pope Leo XIV returned to the conversation about AI, a topic he seems to consider fundamentally important.

Artificial intelligence, along with biotechnology, data economics and social networks, is considered by the pontiff to be among the challenges that "call into question respect for the dignity of the human person and profoundly change our perception and experience of life." 

Speaking to a hall of cardinals, the Pope stated that he would draw on 2,000 years of the Church's social teaching to "respond to the next industrial revolution and innovations in artificial intelligence that challenge human dignity, justice and work."

Human dignity is at risk of being destroyed or forgotten, replaced by functions, automatisms, simulations. But man is not a system of algorithms: he is a being, a relationship, a mystery.

This is not the first time Pope Leo XIV has spoken about AI. He already did so in his first speech to the College of Cardinals two days after his election. 

Recall

It was decided to use the capabilities of artificial intelligence to study one of the most revered texts of mankind - the Bible. And he revealed the hidden linguistic patterns of biblical texts and named their probable authorship. 

Pope Leo XIV strongly called for an end to the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine.

Al Pacino became the first film actor to be received by Pope Leo XIV. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

