European Parliament approves ban on animal mutilation and microchipping of cats and dogs

MEPs voted to introduce mandatory identification of pets, a ban on mutilation, and new welfare standards. This was reported by UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

The new rules apply to cats and dogs, of which there are over 150 million in the EU. The adopted document provides for microchipping of animals, a ban on ear and tail docking, e-collars without restrictors, inbreeding, and breeding with pathological signs.

With this proposal, we will create the first minimum rules in history that will allow member states to go beyond these standards – said the rapporteur of the document Veronika Vrecionova.

The parliament also supported the ban on the sale of cats and dogs in pet stores. Now they can only be purchased from breeders or shelters.

Exceptions

Some provisions caused controversy. In particular, the parliament eased requirements for breeders who keep a small number of animals. However, according to human rights activists, a number of exceptions remained.

This text lays some interesting foundations, but it doesn't get to the heart of the matter – said Christophe Marie from the French animal protection organization Fondation 30 Millions d'Amis.

Additionally

The bill received 457 votes in favor and 17 against. The document must now be approved by the EU member states. Only after that will the new rules come into force.

In Kyiv, pets can be registered through ASCs: what is needed for this