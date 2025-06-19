European Parliament approves ban on animal mutilation and microchipping of cats and dogs
Kyiv • UNN
The European Parliament has adopted new rules that provide for mandatory microchipping of cats and dogs and a ban on mutilation. The ban on selling animals in pet stores, allowing purchases only from breeders or shelters, has received support.
MEPs voted to introduce mandatory identification of pets, a ban on mutilation, and new welfare standards. This was reported by UNN with reference to AFP.
Details
The new rules apply to cats and dogs, of which there are over 150 million in the EU. The adopted document provides for microchipping of animals, a ban on ear and tail docking, e-collars without restrictors, inbreeding, and breeding with pathological signs.
With this proposal, we will create the first minimum rules in history that will allow member states to go beyond these standards
The parliament also supported the ban on the sale of cats and dogs in pet stores. Now they can only be purchased from breeders or shelters.
Exceptions
Some provisions caused controversy. In particular, the parliament eased requirements for breeders who keep a small number of animals. However, according to human rights activists, a number of exceptions remained.
This text lays some interesting foundations, but it doesn't get to the heart of the matter
Additionally
The bill received 457 votes in favor and 17 against. The document must now be approved by the EU member states. Only after that will the new rules come into force.
In Kyiv, pets can be registered through ASCs: what is needed for this09.05.25, 15:06 • 9054 views