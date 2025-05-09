In Kyiv, pets can be registered through ASCs: what is needed for this
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, pets can now be registered through ASCs. To register, you need a completed form and a receipt of payment, after which a registration certificate is issued.
A new pet registration service is being launched in Kyiv - through the Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services (CNAP). This was reported by the Kyiv City Veterinary Medicine Hospital, reports UNN.
Details
To register, the owner only needs to submit a completed form No. 1, which is provided directly at the CNAP, and a receipt for payment. After registration, the animal is assigned a unique number, and the owner receives a registration certificate confirming ownership of the pet.
Registration is now mandatory for all dogs, and for cats - at the owner's request. First of all, this is a matter of safety, because in case of escape of the animal, the availability of registration data significantly increases the chances of its prompt return home. At the same time, up-to-date information on the number of pets in the city will allow for more effective planning of the development of urban infrastructure and will contribute to compliance with veterinary and sanitary norms
The service will be available from Monday, May 12, in all CNAPs of Kyiv.
Let us remind you
Ukraine has launched a Unified State Register of Domestic Animals. This is a state register on the Diia.Engine platform. It will store data on cats, dogs and ferrets: the animal's nickname and description, information on vaccination and biosterilization, contacts of owners or keepers, and other data essential for the animal's health.