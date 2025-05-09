In Kyiv, pets can be registered through ASCs: what is needed for this

A new pet registration service is being launched in Kyiv - through the Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services (CNAP). This was reported by the Kyiv City Veterinary Medicine Hospital, reports UNN.

Details

To register, the owner only needs to submit a completed form No. 1, which is provided directly at the CNAP, and a receipt for payment. After registration, the animal is assigned a unique number, and the owner receives a registration certificate confirming ownership of the pet.

"Kyiv Digital" has a service to find homes for homeless animals

Registration is now mandatory for all dogs, and for cats - at the owner's request. First of all, this is a matter of safety, because in case of escape of the animal, the availability of registration data significantly increases the chances of its prompt return home. At the same time, up-to-date information on the number of pets in the city will allow for more effective planning of the development of urban infrastructure and will contribute to compliance with veterinary and sanitary norms – said Serhiy Saburov, director of the Kyiv City Veterinary Medicine Hospital.

The service will be available from Monday, May 12, in all CNAPs of Kyiv.

One of the shelters in the Kyiv region has been accused of animal cruelty: what is known

Let us remind you

Ukraine has launched a Unified State Register of Domestic Animals. This is a state register on the Diia.Engine platform. It will store data on cats, dogs and ferrets: the animal's nickname and description, information on vaccination and biosterilization, contacts of owners or keepers, and other data essential for the animal's health.