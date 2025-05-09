In Kyiv, pets can be registered through ASCs: what is needed for this

$41.510.07
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Exclusive
11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM
Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM
In Kyiv, pets can be registered through ASCs: what is needed for this

Kyiv

 May 9, 2025

In Kyiv, pets can now be registered through ASCs. To register, you need a completed form and a receipt of payment, after which a registration certificate is issued.

In Kyiv, pets can be registered through ASCs: what is needed for this

A new pet registration service is being launched in Kyiv - through the Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services (CNAP). This was reported by the Kyiv City Veterinary Medicine Hospital, reports UNN.

Details

To register, the owner only needs to submit a completed form No. 1, which is provided directly at the CNAP, and a receipt for payment. After registration, the animal is assigned a unique number, and the owner receives a registration certificate confirming ownership of the pet.

"Kyiv Digital" has a service to find homes for homeless animals10.04.25, 14:20 • 9251 view

Registration is now mandatory for all dogs, and for cats - at the owner's request. First of all, this is a matter of safety, because in case of escape of the animal, the availability of registration data significantly increases the chances of its prompt return home. At the same time, up-to-date information on the number of pets in the city will allow for more effective planning of the development of urban infrastructure and will contribute to compliance with veterinary and sanitary norms

 – said Serhiy Saburov, director of the Kyiv City Veterinary Medicine Hospital.

The service will be available from Monday, May 12, in all CNAPs of Kyiv.

One of the shelters in the Kyiv region has been accused of animal cruelty: what is known 17.03.25, 13:53 • 68409 views

Let us remind you

Ukraine has launched a Unified State Register of Domestic Animals. This is a state register on the Diia.Engine platform. It will store data on cats, dogs and ferrets: the animal's nickname and description, information on vaccination and biosterilization, contacts of owners or keepers, and other data essential for the animal's health.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv
