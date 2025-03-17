One of the shelters in the Kyiv region has been accused of animal cruelty: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In the Vyshhorod district, police are investigating possible animal cruelty in a shelter. Dogs are exhausted from hunger and locked in enclosures.
In the Vyshgorod district of the Kyiv region, the police are establishing the circumstances of the alleged cruel treatment of animals in one of the local shelters. The dogs staying there are in terrible conditions and have nothing to eat, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv region police.
Today, March 17, a publication with photo and video materials was discovered during the monitoring of social networks, which states that in one of the shelters of the Vyshgorod district, dogs are kept in improper conditions
It is reported that employees of the Vyshgorod police department of the Kyiv region entered information on this fact into a unified register of registration of applications and reports of criminal offenses and other events.
The press service of the Vyshgorod district police noted that law enforcement officers are currently checking the stated facts. After that, they will be given a legal qualification.
The police did not say in which particular shelter the facts of cruelty to animals were recorded, but thanks to social networks it can be assumed that it is "Sirius", which currently houses about three thousand dogs.
On videos and photos you can see that the dogs are exhausted to the limit. Many of them no longer have the strength to move. The animals are locked in cages and therefore cannot get any food for themselves.
What they say in the shelter
"Sirius" notes that photos of sick animals were taken during their treatment or after difficult situations, such as occupation. In addition, relevant statements and photos are published, taken out of context. "Sick animals are not all animals in the shelter. But those who spread hate do not show animals in good condition, because it does not correspond to their goals," the shelter said.
"There is no hunger in the Sirius shelter. We have food, but we have a limited amount of dry food, so we have to cook porridge. It's a difficult and long process, but there is no other option," Sirius added.
They also said that the shelter has existed for over 25 years. Initially, Sirius planned to accept up to 250 dogs into the shelter, but due to the situation with stray animals in the country, the war and the increase in the number of abandoned animals, their number has increased significantly, Sirius says.
The shelter adds that they currently have three thousand animals that need to be fed, treated and provided with conditions.
Let us remind
In Kyiv, a 30-year-old man forced the dog to eat its own feces because it relieved itself in the corridor. All this was seen by an 8-year-old daughter, who recorded the abuse of the animal on video. The case has now been referred to court.
Also in the capital opened proceedings for the brutal beating of an 11-year-old toy terrier. Investigators seized the injured animal and transferred it to a specialized shelter.