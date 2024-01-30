ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 47793 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 113745 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119805 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162070 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163810 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264865 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176384 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166738 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235543 views

Egyptian pyramid renovation project criticized by experts

Egyptian pyramid renovation project criticized by experts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25359 views

Egypt has launched a controversial 3-year renovation of the Menkaura pyramid in Giza. The project was criticized by experts who called it "absurd" and violating the principles of renovation.

A video showing the renovation of Egypt's Menkaura pyramid in Giza has drawn criticism on social media, with one expert calling it "absurd," UNN writes with reference to AFP.

Details

The head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, on the other hand, called it "the project of the century.

In a video posted on Facebook on Friday, Waziri showed workers installing granite blocks at the base of the pyramid, which is located next to the Sphinx and the larger pyramids of Chephren and Cheops in Giza.

The pyramid was originally veneered with granite, but later lost part of its coating. The purpose of the renovation is to restore the original style of the building by reconstructing the granite layer.

The work will last for three years and will be "Egypt's gift to the world in the 21st century," said Waziri, who heads the Egyptian-Japanese mission in charge of the project.

But dozens of upset people left comments under the video criticizing the work.

"Impossible!" - wrote Egyptologist Monica Hanna.

"The only thing missing was the addition of tiles to the Menkaura pyramid! When will we stop the absurdity of Egyptian heritage management?" - she asked.

"All international principles of renovation prohibit such interference," Hanna added, calling on all archaeologists to "mobilize immediately.

Other commentators reacted with sarcasm.

"When will the project to straighten the Leaning Tower of Pisa be scheduled?" - asked one.

"Why not wallpaper the pyramids instead of tiling them?" - said another.

Addendum

The issue of heritage preservation in Egypt, which derives 10 percent of its gross domestic product from tourism, is often a hotly debated topic.

The recent destruction of entire neighborhoods in Cairo's historic district has led to a strong mobilization of civil society, which is largely banned from political activity and is now reportedly focusing much of its struggle with the government on urban planning and heritage issues.

The debate has recently centered on the 15th-century Abu al-Abbas al-Morsi Mosque in the coastal city of Alexandria, Egypt's second largest.

Local authorities announced the launch of an investigation after the contractor responsible for the renovation decided to repaint the richly decorated carved and colored ceilings of the city's largest mosque in white.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
mostafa-waziriMostafa Waziri
alexandriaAlexandria
gizaGiza
kairCairo
egyptEgypt
facebookFacebook

