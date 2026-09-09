Trump welcomed the rise in support for AfD in Germany – the party opposes aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the sharp rise in support for the far-right "Alternative for Germany" (AfD), which opposes military aid to Ukraine and calls for restoring relations with Russia. In the state election in Saxony-Anhalt, the party received 44% of the vote, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the AfD more than doubled its support and overtook Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union. The party fell just 3 seats short of an absolute majority in the state parliament.

The populist party in Germany has just had a truly wonderful evening. They have finally grown tired of the absolutely terrible immigration rules and regulations that have hurt Germany so badly – Trump wrote on social media.

He also added "MGGA!!!", adapting his political slogan MAGA to the German context.

Only idiots or traitors can rejoice at the AfD's triumph in Germany — Tusk

The voting result dealt a blow to Merz and the CDU. At the same time, Germany's domestic intelligence service considers some AfD branches a threat to the constitutional order on the right.

Representatives of the Trump administration had previously also publicly supported the AfD. In 2025, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance met with the party's co-chair Alice Weidel, which prompted criticism from German officials at the time.

Germany will provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles from Bundeswehr stocks - Pistorius