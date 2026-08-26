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08:38 AM • 12425 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 23009 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18930 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21916 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27115 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22652 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18619 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13110 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41294 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Taras Vysotskyi

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
Taras Mykolaiovych Vysotskyi was born on August 6, 1986, in the village of Kunyn, Zdolbuniv district, Rivne region. In 2008, he graduated from the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine with a degree in Administrative Management. He earned a master's degree from Humboldt University of Berlin. A specialist in agricultural policy and the economics of the agro-industrial complex, with more than a decade of experience in relevant government bodies. Before his government appointments, he worked in industry associations. Since September 2019 — Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture. Since May 2021 — First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, where he successively served under ministers Roman Leshchenko and Mykola Solskyi. Following Solskyi's arrest in May 2024, he temporarily performed the duties of minister. In July 2025, he was dismissed from the position of First Deputy Minister. On July 16, 2026, he was appointed Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food as part of the Koretskyi government. At the same time, in April 2026, NABU and SAPO sent to court a case accusing Vysotskyi of abuses during the procurement of food products worth approximately UAH 62 million.
2019
Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture
2021
First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food
2024
Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy after the arrest of Mykola Solskyi
2026
Appointed Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
News by theme
Ukraine’s grain exports have collapsed due to the situation in the Black Sea: what happened to the maritime corridor

Due to Russian strikes on ports and vessels, Ukraine’s grain exports fell to 30% of the required volume at the beginning of August. Minister Vysotskyi said that without restoring the operation of the Black Sea ports, exports would not exceed 50%.

Economy • August 14, 01:08 PM • 5274 views
Challenges and prospects for the development of territories — Zelenskyy met with representatives of mountain communitiesVideo

The President instructed the Prime Minister and the relevant ministers to discuss the capacity of local budgets with the communities and conduct a logistics audit.

Society • August 13, 04:08 PM • 4912 views
Ukraine’s grain exports face new restrictions due to record-low water levels on the Danube — media

Record-low water levels on the Danube are limiting grain flows through Romania, while Russian strikes are diverting Ukrainian exports from Odesa. This is increasing costs and delays, threatening global food supplies.

Economy • August 10, 12:43 PM • 3787 views
Ukraine and Romania discussed expanding the logistical capacity of the Port of Constanța for grain exports

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy forecasts a grain storage deficit of up to 11 million tonnes by the end of autumn. Romania will help increase the capacity of the Port of Constanța and border crossing points.

Economy • August 5, 05:17 PM • 3039 views
Intensified Russian attacks in the Black Sea disrupt grain exports - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France regarding Russian attacks in the Black Sea. The sides discussed the need for an international response to protect navigation and grain exports.

Economy • July 23, 09:17 AM • 4109 views
The President signed a law on updating the rules of organic production according to EU standards

The President signed law No. 4921-IX, which harmonizes the rules of the organic market with EU requirements. The document introduces a new control system and simplifies the entry of Ukrainian producers into the EU market.

Society • July 20, 10:38 PM • 20005 views
Reorganization of agencies: the government restored the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and created the Ministry for Communities, Territories and IDPs

The government restored the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, headed by Taras Vysotskyi. Also created was the Ministry for Communities, Territories and IDPs, headed by Vitaliy Bezgin.

Politics • July 17, 06:34 PM • 23086 views