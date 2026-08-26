Taras Vysotskyi
Due to Russian strikes on ports and vessels, Ukraine’s grain exports fell to 30% of the required volume at the beginning of August. Minister Vysotskyi said that without restoring the operation of the Black Sea ports, exports would not exceed 50%.
The President instructed the Prime Minister and the relevant ministers to discuss the capacity of local budgets with the communities and conduct a logistics audit.
Record-low water levels on the Danube are limiting grain flows through Romania, while Russian strikes are diverting Ukrainian exports from Odesa. This is increasing costs and delays, threatening global food supplies.
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy forecasts a grain storage deficit of up to 11 million tonnes by the end of autumn. Romania will help increase the capacity of the Port of Constanța and border crossing points.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France regarding Russian attacks in the Black Sea. The sides discussed the need for an international response to protect navigation and grain exports.
The President signed law No. 4921-IX, which harmonizes the rules of the organic market with EU requirements. The document introduces a new control system and simplifies the entry of Ukrainian producers into the EU market.
The government restored the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, headed by Taras Vysotskyi. Also created was the Ministry for Communities, Territories and IDPs, headed by Vitaliy Bezgin.