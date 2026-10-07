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The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained what to do during an attack on the road and where to take shelter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs advises leaving your vehicle during shelling and seeking a depression in the ground. It is dangerous to hide under bridges, in cars, or on the roadside.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained what to do during an attack on the road and where to take shelter

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has provided advice on what to do if an attack catches a person on the road. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that if shelling begins while traveling on public transport, one should ask the driver to stop, exit the vehicle, and move as far away as possible from the road and structures that could collapse. One should not remain inside the vehicle during shelling, as public transport does not provide adequate protection.

If an attack catches you while driving

Drivers are advised to stop the car and leave it. Attempting to drive out of the shelling zone at high speed is not recommended.

After leaving the car, one should move away from it and find the nearest safe depression. A car does not protect a person from shrapnel and may catch fire.

Why you should not hide under a bridge

The MIA warns against attempting to wait out shelling under bridges and overpasses. Such structures are not safe shelters, as they may be damaged or collapse as a result of a strike.

If a person is in an area where active hostilities previously took place, they must not stop on the roadside. Explosive objects may remain there, so it is necessary to pay attention to warning signs.

The Ministry of Defense explained what representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers can and cannot do during an air raid alert07.09.26, 17:18 • 4876 views

What to do if there is no shelter nearby

If it is impossible to reach a shelter quickly, one should find the nearest depression and lie in it face down.

You should:

  • cross your legs;
    • cover your head with your hands;
      • close your eyes;
        • open your mouth.

          If a child is nearby, adults are advised to cover the child with their bodies. One should not raise their head unless absolutely necessary. As soon as the opportunity arises, one should move to the nearest shelter.

          We remind you

          The Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for educational institutions of various levels in case of power outages and other crisis situations.

          Do not hide in elevators, near gas stations, or in the basements of panel buildings — what not to do during a kamikaze drone attack31.08.26, 16:47 • 9386 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          SocietyWar in Ukraine
          Explosions
          War in Ukraine
          Power outage
          Blackout
          Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine