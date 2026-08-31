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Do not hide in elevators, near gas stations, or in the basements of panel buildings — what not to do during a kamikaze drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

The police advise going to a shelter immediately during an air raid alert or following the two-wall rule. Do not hide near gas stations, in elevators, or in basements.

Do not hide in elevators, near gas stations, or in the basements of panel buildings — what not to do during a kamikaze drone attack

The Patrol Police provided advice on how Ukrainians should act during an attack by kamikaze drones — they should not hide in elevators, near gas stations, or in the basements of panel buildings, reports UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers reminded the public that the enemy continues to use attack UAVs, so it is important to know what to do in the event of a threat. 

Most importantly: upon hearing the air-raid alert, immediately head to a shelter! Choose reliable shelters: specially equipped facilities, underground passages, parking garages, and basement floors. If the shelter is far away, follow the "two-wall" rule 

- the statement said.

The police also explained what should not be done:

  • do not remain in a vehicle; get out of the car and move away from the road;
    • do not hide in building entrances, archways, elevators, stairwells, near gas stations or kiosks, or in the basements of panel buildings;
      • do not approach downed or damaged drones, as they may contain explosives or pose another danger;
        • do not publish photos or videos of impact sites or UAV flight paths.

          In addition, law enforcement officers urged people to follow safety rules and take care of themselves.

          We remind you

          As reported by Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat, Russia increased the number of jet-powered drones used in attacks on Ukraine, deploying five times more of them in July than in June.

          Antonina Tumanova

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