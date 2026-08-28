$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
11:37 AM • 1352 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
10:21 AM • 6216 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
09:56 AM • 14279 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 16523 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
08:33 AM • 15806 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
07:43 AM • 20382 views
Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injuredPhotoVideo
07:30 AM • 26513 views
Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia
06:20 AM • 27169 views
4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 47865 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 46905 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
3.3m/s
42%
755mm
Popular news
U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Ben Moss as the new White House chief of staffAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 8144 views
What is celebrated on August 28 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 28, 04:00 AM • 9900 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 39445 views
General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposes07:36 AM • 10091 views
Enemy attacked shopping center in Kharkiv again07:57 AM • 15297 views
Publications
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third09:56 AM • 14270 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 16513 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 47861 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 46901 views
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
Exclusive
August 27, 03:58 PM • 93405 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pedro Sánchez
Nicușor Dan
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Nepal
Kyiv Oblast
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 39945 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 79876 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 77982 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 117676 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 100745 views
Actual
Heating
Tu-95
Facebook
Film
Series

Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1358 views

Russian attacks have destroyed in some places up to 90% of modern storage capacity. The minister assured that there would be no systemic food shortages in Ukraine.

Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Russia is deliberately striking warehouses and food logistics facilities, as a result of which a significant portion of modern storage capacity has already been destroyed, in some places by up to 90%. However, Ukrainians will not be left without food. Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi said this while speaking with journalists, the ministry’s press service reports, as cited by UNN

Details 

"Retailers and suppliers are restructuring logistics, moving stocks, changing routes and storage formats. It is more difficult, takes longer and costs more, but the system is adapting. There is currently no threat of a systemic physical shortage of basic food products. There may be changes in the range or availability of certain goods in specific stores, but the country’s food supply is being maintained," Vysotskyi said. 

According to him, a significant portion of modern storage capacity has already been destroyed, in some places by up to 90%; however, as the minister emphasized, it is important to understand that Ukrainians will not be left without food. 

He noted that there are currently questions regarding compensation for losses involving products destroyed as a result of Russian attacks. The supply and sale of products are commercial and contractual relations between producers, distributors and retail chains. 

"A parity-based distribution of risks among all parties would be a fair approach. It is not necessarily 50–50. Different goods have different margins, different terms of cooperation and different economic outcomes. Therefore, the mechanism should be determined separately for each product category and take into account how profits are distributed among the parties," Vysotskyi added. 

To remind you 

This year’s harvest is good, and there are no problems with product shortages, nor any grounds for a critical increase in prices, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy assessed

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyAgronomy news
Taras Vysotskyi
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
Ukraine