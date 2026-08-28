Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Russia is deliberately striking warehouses and food logistics facilities, as a result of which a significant portion of modern storage capacity has already been destroyed, in some places by up to 90%. However, Ukrainians will not be left without food. Ukraine’s Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi said this while speaking with journalists, the ministry’s press service reports, as cited by UNN.

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"Retailers and suppliers are restructuring logistics, moving stocks, changing routes and storage formats. It is more difficult, takes longer and costs more, but the system is adapting. There is currently no threat of a systemic physical shortage of basic food products. There may be changes in the range or availability of certain goods in specific stores, but the country’s food supply is being maintained," Vysotskyi said.

According to him, a significant portion of modern storage capacity has already been destroyed, in some places by up to 90%; however, as the minister emphasized, it is important to understand that Ukrainians will not be left without food.

He noted that there are currently questions regarding compensation for losses involving products destroyed as a result of Russian attacks. The supply and sale of products are commercial and contractual relations between producers, distributors and retail chains.

"A parity-based distribution of risks among all parties would be a fair approach. It is not necessarily 50–50. Different goods have different margins, different terms of cooperation and different economic outcomes. Therefore, the mechanism should be determined separately for each product category and take into account how profits are distributed among the parties," Vysotskyi added.

To remind you

This year’s harvest is good, and there are no problems with product shortages, nor any grounds for a critical increase in prices, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy assessed.