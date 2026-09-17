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Nearly 1,000 deferment certificates were issued for bribes: in Ternopil region, the entire medical commission has been charged with suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The head of the medical advisory commission, three medical workers and two intermediaries are suspected of selling deferment certificates for $6,000–12,000. The scheme has been exposed.

Nearly 1,000 deferment certificates were issued for bribes: in Ternopil region, the entire medical commission has been charged with suspicion

In the Ternopil region, the head of the medical advisory commission of a district hospital, three members of the commission and two intermediaries were exposed for issuing nearly 1,000 conclusions for deferments in exchange for bribes over three years, UNN reports, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, from 2024 to 2026, the doctors prepared conclusions containing false information about the health conditions of conscripts’ relatives and their need for constant care from another person. These documents were subsequently used to obtain deferments from mobilization.

According to the investigation, the scheme was organized by the head of the medical advisory commission. She recruited three other commission members and two intermediaries, who sought out "clients" among their acquaintances.

The preparation of the documents cost between USD 6,000 and USD 12,000. Over three years, approximately 1,000 commission conclusions were issued stating that conscripts’ relatives needed constant care from another person.

During searches at the residences and workplaces of the medical workers and intermediaries, medical documentation, mobile phones and other materials were seized. They are being examined as part of the criminal proceedings.

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Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Ternopil Regional Prosecutor’s Office, four medical workers were notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and official forgery committed by a group of persons acting pursuant to a prior conspiracy (Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The head of the medical advisory commission was additionally charged with facilitating the illegal transfer of persons liable for military service across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

One of the intermediaries was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The other was notified in absentia of suspicion of trading in influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed preventive measures on four medical workers and one of the intermediaries. 

The investigation is also examining the possible involvement of other individuals in these crimes, including hospital employees and officials of other government institutions.

Deferment scheme was uncovered in Kyiv - member of MMC is involved; quarter of million in foreign currency found11.08.26, 11:39 • 5175 views

Antonina Tumanova

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