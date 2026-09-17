The first Weddell seal pup was born near the "Vernadsky" Station: scientists shared a series of adorable photos

In the area of the Ukrainian Antarctic station "Akademik Vernadskyi," the first Weddell seal pup of the season was born, UNN reports, citing the National Antarctic Scientific Center.

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The pup was born on nearby Winter Island, located opposite our Galindez Island.

The NANC recalled that it is currently the beginning of spring in Antarctica, and this is precisely when female Weddell seals give birth to their young. Each gives birth to one pup.

"We had been monitoring the pregnant females for some time as they came out onto the ice at traditional breeding grounds in the vicinity of "Vernadskyi." A few days ago, we went out to work in the ocean, and from the boat we noticed a flock of skuas circling and calling between the neighboring Winter and Skua islands. Skuas usually do this when they find something to feed on. This could include seal placentas. So I decided to investigate the site, launched a drone, and saw a female that had just given birth," says Kyrylo Sulima, a biologist with the 31st expedition.

The scientist immediately went to the mother and pup to conduct the necessary research, including collecting placenta samples.

"Fortunately, I managed to get there before the skuas and collect samples. This is important because they are later used for molecular and genetic research, including studies of pollutant content," Kyrylo notes.

Our scientists are also monitoring how successful the annual birth of Weddell seal pups is overall. This process is closely linked to sea ice, which has been rapidly declining in recent years. Consequently, conditions for the reproduction of this seal species are deteriorating.

According to observations by the biologists of the 31st expedition, the firstborn pup and its mother are doing well. In their first days, pups usually weigh 25–30 kg and grow very quickly on the female's nutritious milk, which has a fat content of 54%. By the end of nursing, which lasts about three months, they can reach 90 kg. Adult Weddell seals weigh about 400 kg.

Ukrainian polar explorers share footage of a Weddell seal sleeping in Antarctica