Up to 12 years behind bars for creating “call centers” — the law will take effect on Friday

The law strengthening liability for electronic communications fraud and the activities of fraudulent "call centers," which will provide for punishment of up to 12 years in prison, will enter into force on Friday, September 18. This was reported by UNN, citing "Holos Ukrainy."

"This law shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication," the transitional provisions of the bill state.

The bill was published today, September 17, in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy," and therefore will enter into force on Friday, September 18.

According to the bill, which was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, September 16, and adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the same day, liability for electronic communications fraud and the activities of fraudulent call centers will be strengthened.

Under the document, the creation of an electronic communications fraud organized group or leadership of such an organized group or its structural part shall be punishable by imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years, with confiscation of property.

Participation in an electronic communications fraud organized group by a person who was aware of the unlawful nature of the activities of such an organized group shall be punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years, with or without confiscation of property.

Providing means, services, information, or other assistance to the activities of an electronic communications fraud organized group by a person who was aware of the unlawful nature of the activities of such an organized group but is not its member shall be punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years, with or without confiscation of property.

The intentional recruitment of another person to participate in an electronic communications fraud organized group or to assist its activities by offering employment, remuneration, providing services, or in another manner, as well as the dissemination of information for the purpose of such recruitment, committed by a person who was aware of the unlawful nature of the activities of such an organized group, shall be punishable by imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years, with or without confiscation of property.

It is proposed to establish that persons who, before being notified of suspicion of committing this criminal offense, voluntarily reported the creation or activities of such an organized group to a law enforcement agency and actively assisted in exposing the persons who created, led, or participated in the activities of the group, or in terminating the activities of such an organized group, shall be exempt from criminal liability.

The law states that an electronic communications fraud organized group means an association of three or more persons previously organized for the systematic taking of another person's property or acquisition of rights to property through deception or abuse of trust using electronic communications, whose members act in accordance with an agreed plan and distribution of functions.

The activities of an electronic communications fraud organized group may include, among other things, the collection, storage, processing, or use of personal data; information constituting bank secrecy; payment instrument details; individual account information; authentication codes; or other information used to commit fraud.

Parliament strengthened liability for fraudulent call centers — law adopted in full

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis draft law No. 16013 to strengthen the protection of citizens' bank accounts against cyberfraud. The document provides for criminal liability for transferring cards and access to accounts.