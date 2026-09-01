Food price increases amid Russian attacks could be "up to 2.5%," while a smaller range of products does not mean a shortage - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

There is sufficient food in Ukraine amid the ongoing attacks by the russian federation, supply chains are adapting to the new conditions, stores may have a smaller assortment of certain types of products, but this does not mean there is a shortage, while food prices may rise — “by a maximum of 2.5%,” the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Ukraine has sufficient food reserves to supply the domestic market, while logistics chains are being restructured in light of Russian attacks on food infrastructure. The change in the supply model may lead to a certain increase in food prices, but it should not be critical for consumers," said Taras Vysotskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

According to him, numerous targeted Russian strikes on food warehouses are forcing businesses and the state to adapt the food supply system.

"One of the key elements of the new food supply model is distribution in small batches. The second is direct delivery from the producer directly to the point of sale. It is important for us to decentralize this approach and prevent the large-scale simultaneous destruction of substantial volumes of products. At the same time, this makes it possible to provide Ukrainians with the necessary products on time and of the appropriate quality, so that there are no supply disruptions," Vysotskyi emphasized.

The minister noted that "the restructuring of logistics also affects the organization of retail chain operations. In particular, stores may simultaneously have a smaller assortment of certain types of products, but this does not mean there is a shortage."

"The transition to a more decentralized supply model requires additional transportation costs, which may affect the price of goods. The cost of warehousing services may also change. At the same time, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy's assessment, this should not lead to a significant increase in food prices — by a maximum of 2.5%," Vysotskyi said.

Vysotskyi also assured that "Ukraine currently has the necessary capacity to store vegetables. The main vegetables, especially those used for borscht, will be grown in sufficient quantities and will be available for Ukrainians to consume."

Additional information

russia has increased the number of jet-powered drones used in attacks on Ukraine, including the capital region, deploying five times more of them in July than in June; according to estimates, the trend continued in August, said Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force.

According to forecasts by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, the Russian army plans to continue the “Shahed” terror campaign against Kyiv at least until the parliamentary elections in russia, that is, until September 18–20. In his view, this allows the Russian authorities to show their voters an "impressive picture of victory that they do not feel on the battlefield."

Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy