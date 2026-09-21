Cindy Crawford's son has died at the age of 27

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office in the United States. ABC News reported this on September 21, UNN writes.

Details

He died at a rehabilitation center, the report said.

Further details about the cause of his death were not immediately available.

Who was Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber, the brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber, also worked as a model, signing with IMG Models at the age of 15.

He took part in fashion weeks for Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana, and also participated in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Celine, and others.

Gerber reportedly spoke openly about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, candidly discussing his treatment after he was accused of driving under the influence in 2019. In 2024, he released a series of videos titled "Mental Health Mondays."

What Kaia Gerber said about her brother

Last month, Kaia Gerber mentioned her brother’s struggle with addiction in an interview with Vogue.

"When something like this happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," she told the publication.

"I think that's why I started identifying myself as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who needed that," Kaia noted.

She praised her brother for speaking openly about his struggles.

"My parents were very, very closed off for most of our lives and didn't share anything," Kaia added. "And now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says: 'I'm going to be very human for everyone.' You can only hide a certain number of things from the world. And trying to keep something quiet only makes a person feel as though you're ashamed of them."

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