Parents of first-graders can still receive 5,000 hryvnias from the state — how to apply

Parents of children who started first grade this year still have the opportunity to receive a state payment of 5,000 hryvnias under the "Schoolchild’s Package" program. Applications for the assistance can be submitted until November 1. This is reported by "Diia," according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the payment can be arranged online through the "Diia" app. To do this:

open Services → Assistance from the state → Schoolchild’s Package;

select the child who is starting first grade

open a Diia.Card with a "Care for the Child" account if you do not have one yet;

select it for receiving the payment;

check the details and sign the application with Diia.Signature.

And a small reminder: state payments for children are credited to the special "Care for the Child" account of the Diia.Card - the statement says.

We remind you

Parents of first-graders can receive a one-time state payment of 5,000 hryvnias for school supplies, clothing, and footwear. As of mid-September, more than 163,000 applications had been approved.

Ukrainian families have begun receiving funds under the Schoolchild Package program