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In the occupied Kherson region, electricity is supplied for only 20–30 minutes at a time – CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The occupation administration is not ensuring a stable electricity supply in the Kherson region. Due to the disruptions, people are losing access to water and heating.

In the occupied Kherson region, electricity is supplied for only 20–30 minutes at a time – CNS

The occupation administration of the Kherson region is failing to cope with power supply problems. In the occupied territory, people are left without stable electricity, and after emergency outages there is often no clear timeframe for its restoration. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in some settlements, electricity is supplied for only 20–30 minutes, after which it is switched off again for an indefinite period.

For people, this means problems not only with everyday life, but also with water supply and heating, since without electricity the normal operation of the relevant infrastructure becomes impossible

- the article says.

It is stated that winter is already approaching, and if this situation persists, residents of the occupied Kherson region will have to not live, but survive.

"Cold homes, interruptions in water supply, and the absence of stable electricity are especially dangerous for the elderly, children, and people with limited mobility," the CNS added.

We remind you

The occupation administration of the Kherson region does not have enough water tankers during power outages and itself acknowledges the problem.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, farmers faced a fuel shortage due to the military needs of the Russian Federation - CNS17.07.26, 02:43 • 14880 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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