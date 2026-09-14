Ukraine will have enough of this year's potato harvest to meet domestic needs, says Agriculture Minister

This year's potato harvest is fully sufficient to meet Ukraine's food needs. Despite a lower overall estimate of the gross harvest compared with last year, there will be no shortage of the product. This was reported by Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Taras Vysotskyi, writes UNN.

Potato production is expected to amount to approximately 12.5 million tonnes this year. The available volume is more than sufficient for the domestic market. The population consumes a maximum of 2–2.5 million tonnes per year. The rest of the harvest is traditionally used as seed and animal feed - Taras Vysotskyi noted.

According to him, potatoes are grown as a commercial crop in Ukraine by around 400 specialised enterprises, while the total area under industrial cultivation is approximately 60,000 hectares. A significant share of the harvest is traditionally grown by households for their own consumption.

Price dynamics also remain predictable. According to the State Statistics Service, the average selling price of potatoes currently stands at approximately UAH 14/kg. Over the past week, it has fallen by 5%, and over the past month by 15%. In some areas, procurement prices have dropped to UAH 12/kg.

It is noted that final figures can be determined after the harvesting campaign is completed.

World food prices reached their highest level since late 2022, with the war in Ukraine being one of the reasons