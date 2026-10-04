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Zelenskyy and Merz visited the site of Russia’s strike on the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

A Russian drone struck the National Academy of Sciences; two people were killed and seven injured. Zelenskyy and Merz inspected the site of the attack.

Zelenskyy and Merz visited the site of Russia’s strike on the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, visited the site where a Russian drone struck the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv, killing two people and injuring seven others in the attack. He said this on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Friedrich Merz for visiting the site of the strike despite the air raid alert and Russian attacks on Kyiv.

Together with Friedrich Merz, we came to the site where a Russian drone struck the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv. Unfortunately, this brutal strike claimed the lives of two people, while seven others were injured. The strike was directed specifically at the Academy. We know for certain that it was a deliberate strike; there is corresponding video evidence. The Russian terrorists simply wanted to strike the Academy of Sciences and destroy it. An absolutely horrific attack.  We appreciate that Friedrich Merz was here with us today despite the air raid alert and our absolutely barbaric neighbors—the Russians, who have been attacking the city since early morning. This is a necessary and courageous signal from the Chancellor personally and from all of Germany. Thank you, Friedrich

- the President said.

Previously

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the Russian strike on the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, calling it yet another manifestation of the Russian regime’s contempt for science and truth.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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