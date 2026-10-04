In Latvia, they plan to form a pro-Ukrainian coalition after the elections and continue supporting Kyiv

Photo: Reuters

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs plans to remain in power and form a pro-Ukrainian coalition after his party, the "United List," won a convincing victory in the parliamentary elections. Kulbergs has already promised to continue supporting Ukraine and maintain a tough stance toward russia, Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

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After 97% of the ballots were counted, the "United List" received 35.3% of the vote, giving the party 42 of the 100 seats in parliament. Reuters calls this the biggest victory in Latvia's parliamentary elections since the restoration of independence in 1991.

Kulbergs will still need partners to secure a parliamentary majority. According to political scientist Roberts Kīts, the "United List" could form a majority either with the "National Alliance," which takes a hard line toward the kremlin, or with the liberal "Progressives."

Kulbergs promises not to change course on Ukraine

After the election, the prime minister confirmed that Latvia would continue to support Ukraine and maintain a tough policy toward moscow.

Any economic ties with russia make us weaker. Yes, they may bring in additional money, but this is a weakness that russia can exploit – Kulbergs said.

The populist "Latvia First" came second in the election with 13.1%, while the pro-russian "Sovereign Power" received 11.7%. The "National Alliance" garnered 8.9%. Although pro-russian forces increased their representation, according to Kīts's assessment, they remain politically isolated and are unlikely to have a significant influence on the policy of the new government.

During the election campaign, Kulbergs also promised to strengthen Latvia's counter-drone capabilities and maintain defense spending at 5% of GDP – one of the highest levels among NATO countries.

The party of Latvia’s prime minister, an active supporter of Ukraine, receives record support in the election – exit poll