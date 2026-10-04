Kyiv’s Green Line metro is once again transporting passengers across the Dnipro during the yellow threat level
Kyiv • UNN
During the yellow level, trains will transport passengers between the banks of the Dnipro. At the red level, service on the above-ground section will be suspended.
In Kyiv, the green metro line will now operate during a yellow alert. Before passenger services began, trains made test runs in both directions. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.
Details
As of today, trains on the "green" line operate during an alert: during the yellow threat level, they carry passengers between the right and left banks of the Dnipro; if a red threat level is announced, service on the above-ground section is suspended
At the same time, according to the information available, during a red threat level, trains will operate on two sections: "Syrets" - "Vydubychi" and "Osokorky" - "Chervonyi Khutir".
We urge passengers to carefully monitor announcements in the carriages and at stations and to follow the instructions of metro staff
We remind you
Some Kyiv shopping malls will operate during the "yellow" level of air danger starting September 10.