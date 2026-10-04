The United States proposed holding a trilateral meeting between Ukraine and Russia by the end of October, Zelenskyy says

The American side proposed holding a technical meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the United States by the end of October. Ukraine is ready to take part in the talks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while speaking with media representatives together with Friedrich Merz, UNN reports.

Yesterday, I spoke with the American negotiating team. Today, the American side is in contact with Ukraine and Russia and is proposing to hold a meeting by the end of October at the technical level in a trilateral format. Yesterday, I confirmed to them that our side is ready to support this by the end of October. There is no new information here. We are open to the United Arab Emirates or another country proposed by the American side. I know that they will propose this to the Russian side as well—or may have already proposed it. We will wait for a response. We respond positively to negotiations